How to wear red for National Day like Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and more

2022 has been an improvement compared to the two before it, and we don’t know about you, but that calls for a celebration. If you were looking for an excuse, National Day is on the horizon. Whether you’re seizing this “long weekend” to go abroad, going out to feast on these special menus, or watching the fireworks from the perfect vantage point, here’s how you can stylishly don red to show your patriotism.

Yes, you don’t have to wear those “I <3 SG” tees to look the part. National Day dressing has always been tricky, but if you don’t want to fall down the rabbit hole of looking like a cliché, we’ve looked to some of our favourite celebrities for styling ideas.

It-girls like Kendall Jenner and Blackpink’s Lisa have shown us that there are plenty of options to choose from, whether it’s a flowing dress or a statement sweater. Even less of a fuss is the styling. You can dress up in a pair of (heels if you’re making 9 August a date night, or dress down in some sneakers that won’t wear you out as you hop from one party to another.

Hero and featured image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Below, a masterclass on wearing red without looking like a warning sign: