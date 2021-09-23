The best pieces by Nensi Dojaka, the lingerie-inspired brand loved by Dua Lipa and Rihanna

With both ’90s Helmut Lang and Tom Ford-era Gucci now making a comeback in fashion, it seems the perfect time for Nensi Dojaka to arrive.

The Albanian-born, London-based designer is behind many of the skin-bearing looks you might have seen lately, from the asymmetrical, cut-out dresses worn by Rihanna and Hailey Bieber on their date nights, to the sheer, peekaboo mesh tops sported by Dua Lipa.

Nensi Dojaka’s sensual pieces are rooted in lingerie, which the 27-year-old designer was trained in before expanding her skills in womenswear at Central Saint Martins. Her other obsession, obviously, is ’90s fashion — in the vein of Helmut Lang and Maison Martin Margiela, who championed the sort of minimalism that you will now find in Dojaka’s designs.

It’s also that era that Bella Hadid is constantly referencing in her street style, which is why it came as no surprise when the supermodel wore a head-to-toe Nensi Dojaka ensemble to the 2020 MTV VMAs. Hadid’s look, consisting of a sheer, off-shoulder top layered over a bra top, as well as a pair of low-slung pants and what seemed to be a thong strap poking out, was daring, sexy, and playful — all of which is what we have been itching to wear since we got bitten by the 2000s fashion bug.

Nensi Dojaka may have only launched her namesake brand in 2017, but it’s already taken off thanks to Hadid and all the other celebrity clients that came after. And there are big things in the future of the designer, who was recently awarded the prestigious LVMH Prize by a judges panel that included Virgil Abloh, Jonathan Anderson, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones and Stella McCartney.

Fresh from her London Fashion Week debut, discover all the best Nensi Dojaka designs that you can add to your wardrobe now.

Header photo credit: Getty Images