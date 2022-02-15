Fendi debuts the Fendigraphy handbag, and more new luxury bags to love

It looks like colour is very much in for Spring/Summer 2022, which has offered up some of the most vibrant handbags we’ve seen in a while.

Luxury fashion brands like Burberry and Dior have looked to playful palettes to reimagine its beloved silhouettes, which perfectly aligns with the ongoing trend of dressing up in joyful hues. In terms of newness, fashion designer Kim Jones has likely delivered yet another bestseller with Fendigraphy, a sophisticated take on the hobo bag.

Ready to refresh your wardrobe? Take a look at our favourite offerings and where you can shop them in Singapore below.

The best luxury bags of Spring/Summer 2022:

Saint Laurent Bahia

If you’ve always been hesitant about owning a bucket bag, Saint Laurent might convince you to finally make the switch. That’s because the French luxury brand has injected a dose of its signature edgy glamour into the typically basket-woven summertime staple. The Bahia, by contrast, comes in supple black leather. The bag is also boldly embellished in studs and colourful jewels that nod to Marrakesh, one of Yves Saint Laurent’s biggest inspirations. For the first time, you can take the bucket bag beyond brunch.

Fendi Fendigraphy

Fendi designer has Kim Jones has once again expanded the Italian brand’s roster of bags with the new Fendigraphy line. Unlike the sharp, angular lines of the Fendi First clutch he introduced the season before, the Fendigraphy is all curves. The crescent-shaped hobo bag comes with an adjustable strap to create an armhole that fits you right, but it can also be removed if you’d prefer to wear it as a crossbody. For now, the bag is offered in an array of neutral leathers and suedes, but this multicolour style takes the top spot for accentuating the beautiful lines of the bag.

Dior Lady Dior

Aligning with its ’60s-inspired collection for Spring/Summer 2022, Dior’s new handbags are bold and bright. Colours like blue, orange and green have transformed the Maison’s iconic silhouettes, including the Dior Saddle bag. We especially have our eye on this fun iteration of the beloved Lady Dior handbag, whose metal charms now pop against a backdrop of hot pink quilted leather.

Burberry Lola

Another fashion brand that’s reinventing its signature styles with a pop of colour is Burberry. This season, the Lola bag comes in trendy hues like lilac and lime green that are sure to make a statement. The rest of the bag, loved by Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner, remains the same: the quilted leather façade gives the Lola a timeless look, while its adjustable chain strap ensures that you can wear the bag in a multitude of ways.

Louis Vuitton Loop in Monogram Jacquard Denim

Virgil Abloh’s influence can still be felt at Louis Vuitton, which has unveiled its streetwear-adjacent Monogram Jacquard Denim collection of clothing, accessories and, of course, bags. The French luxury brand takes the ubiquitous denim and makes it its own by applying a jacquard monogram all throughout the collection. The resulting bags like the Onthego, Speedy and Dauphine, which we are accustomed to seeing in fancy leathers, now seem to come straight out of the 2000s. We especially like the stonewashed denim on the Loop bag, which is nicely contrasted with gold-tone hardware to create a luxe look.

