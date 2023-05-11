New Balance celebrates Grey Day 2023 with new Moon Daze sneakers, and more

Grey is an important colour for American sportswear brand New Balance. Ingrained in their legacy, the colour was originally conceived in the late 1970s as a solution for urban runners whose white shoes got worn down by harsh city conditions. Hence, on Grey Day, which happens yearly on 12 May, New Balance pays homage to the new and classic expressions of the timeless colour.

For reinforced durability, New Balance employs grey suede in their sneakers. It appears in an asphalt hue, which seamlessly fits the lifestyle of contemporary urban consumers. The heritage sportswear brand continues using this versatile colour in various products and lines, making it synonymous with the brand.

What’s new for New Balance Grey Day 2023

To celebrate New Balance Grey Day 2023, the sportswear brand will release several exclusive new products under two categories – a bespoke Moon Daze collection and a MADE in USA* capsule. The former will include a variation of three classic New Balance silhouettes: the 550, 580, and 9060. This 2023 Moon Daze collection draws inspiration from the future and prompts us to think further beyond our world: “What would shoes look like after walking on another planet?”

In addition, New Balance also brings focus to their MADE in USA capsule, which outfits the 990v4, 990v6, 996, and 998 series in grey hues. Manufactured in the USA for over 75 years and representing a limited portion of USA sales, the sneaker and apparel line – now helmed by Teddy Santis of Aime Leon Dore fame – is now known for its durability, street-worthiness, and attention to detail.

“To New Balance, the colour grey represents a history of innovation and serves as a global symbol of style – it is emblematic of our unique path forward,” said Chris Davis, Chief Marketing Officer & Senior Vice President of Merchandising at New Balance. “Grey Day is a moment for the brand to declare our unwavering position at the intersection of performance and style, and celebrate the design innovation that continues to propel us into the future.”

To keep you outfitted in the iconic colour from head to toe, New Balance has also curated a selection of grey apparel ranging from logo T-shirts, sweatpants, and shorts (pictured above).

New Balance’s Grey Day collections will be available here from May 12. The Moon Daze collection starts from SGD179 while the Made in USA collection starts from SGD379. Only U990TA4 will be available on May 12. The other models from the Made in USA collection will be available from late June. Shoppers can also get the 2023 Grey Day styles at New Balance 1906 stores, Limited Edt, Foot Locker, and JD Sports online.

(All image credit: New Balance)