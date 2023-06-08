Dior x Birkenstock makes mules at the beach cool again

Dior and Birkenstock have teamed up for the second time to release the new bold items, “Milano Sandal” and “Tokio Mule” to their long-waited beachwear summer collection.

Birkenstock, the German shoe manufacturer’s first successful collaboration unveil was at the Dior Men’s Winter 2022 show. In contrast to the last season’s neutrals-heavy palette, consisting of grey, beige, and black, this new release adopts a playful and vibrant touch. This season’s three hues are yellow, khaki, and greenish-grey, featuring Dior’s Oblique monogram and Birkenstock’s orthopaedic footbed.

Birkenstock, well-known for its shoe quality, follows the vision of Johann Adam Birkenstock since 1774 to craft premium quality shoes that maximize comfort. Birkenstock has now evolved to a chic luxury item through its various collaborations with brands like Dior, Staud, Manolo Blahnik, Jil Sander, and Valentino Garvani.

A pair of Dior x Birkenstock sandals can be pricier than getting a regular pair of Birks, for those who aren’t scared off by the hefty price tag, the sandals are comfortable summer essentials created with the finest raw materials, plush felted wool, and calfskin.

The open-toe and closed-toe sandals of the “Milano” and “Tokio” styles utilise luxe suede. It features a smooth leader strap to perfectly wrap around your ankle. The aluminium buckle resembles Dior’s iconic Saddle bag.

Make sure to check out the newly available purchases at Dior’s offline and online stores if you are interested.