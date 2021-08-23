7 new sneakers dropping this week, including the Sacai x Fragment LDWaffle

The wave of new Travis Scott x Nike sneakers may have ebbed for now, but don’t think you can catch your breath just yet.

This week, the sneaker world is replete with other noteworthy collaborations. Amongst them is the comeback of Jeremy Scott x Adidas, which means that for better or worse, you’ll be soon seeing those winged shoes on the street again like it’s the 2000s.

Sacai is also trying to outdo the success of its LDWaffle shoes with a string of collabs, starting with fellow Japanese streetwear label Fragment. And then there’s Bape, on a roll after teaming up with Timberland, which has reimagined a classic ASICS running shoe.

Below, see all the best sneaker releases in Singapore this week.

Nike x sacai x Fragment LDWaffle

When: 24 August

Shop: Nike SNKRS, End Clothing, Dover Street Market Singapore, DSMS E-SHOP, Kith

Since 2019, the LDWaffle has been a hallmark of Sacai’s successful partnership with Nike. Now, the Japanese fashion brand has tapped on three other labels to remix its bestselling sneaker silhouette: Fragment, Clot and Undercover. The Fragment version, designed by both Sacai creative director Chitose Abe and Japanese streetwear icon Hiroshi Fujiwara, is set to drop first. Crafted in mesh and suede, the sneakers come in two neutral colourways, Blue Void and Smoke Grey, that are sure to win over Fragment fans.

ASICS x Bape GEL-1090

When: 24 August

Shop: ASICS

Japanese streetwear label Bape has been busy with collaborations all this year, teaming up with the likes of Adidas, Coach, Timberland and now, ASICS. Bape has jazzed up the GEL-1090 performance running shoes with its signature camouflage pattern, as well as shark and tiger emblems. The addition of orange Tiger stripes on each side only serve to make them the most striking pair of sneakers you can cop this week.

Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight”

When: August 25

Shop: Nike SNKRS

If you like the idea of going incognito when you set out for your nightly runs, make the switch to this new version of the AJ 5. Nike has refreshed its iconic high-top trainers with black suede uppers as well as speckled midsoles that are meant to resemble a starry night sky. Echoing the original 1990 design, the new Jordan 5s are also marked by their signature translucent soles that complement the inky hues seen on the rest of the shoes.

Adidas x Jeremy Scott Forum Wings 1.0 “Money”

When: 24 August

Shop: Adidas, End Clothing

Fashion’s king of kitsch, Jeremy Scott, has revived his collaboration with Adidas, which you may recall had a successful run back in the 2000s. His first move? To reinterpret the Forum High silhouette, which he has covered in US$100 dollar bills featuring his face — a nod to the Adidas sneakers’ original price. The Moschino designer has also added a pair of wings to the sneakers, referencing his past Adidas creations. If you’re feeling nostalgic for the era of Juicy Couture, these are the shoes for you.

ASICS GEL-1130 “Pure Gold”

When: 27 August

Shop: ASICS

In the vein of the metallic sneakers that brands have been releasing, Japanese footwear label ASICS has reimagined its classic GEL-1130 runners with gold and silver flourishes. You’ll find the shiny details across the iconic Tiger stripes set upon white mesh uppers, as well hints of the hues on GEL cushioning sole units. The shoes will definitely make you feel like a winner on the track.

New Balance x Casablanca XC-72

When: 27 August

Shop: New Balance, Dover Street Market Singapore, DSMS E-SHOP

After collaborating on the 327 sneakers, New Balance and Paris fashion label Casablanca have unveiled the new XC-72 silhouette. Like the 327, the streamlined shoes boast a unique split sole unit. Borrowing design elements from the world of sports cars and racing, the XC-72 shoes are are offered in two striking colourways: red/yellow and orange/green. Take a closer look at both styles here.

Adidas x Pharrell Humanrace Sičhona

When: 27 August

Shop: Adidas

Adidas and cultural icon Pharrell are back at it again, creating an all-new silhouette for their footwear line-up. Made with sustainability in mind, the Humanrace Sičhona features a sock-like Primeknit upper merged with an anatomically-moulded TPU midsole via Futurenatural technology, resulting in a shoe that will fit your foot perfectly. The vibrant Royal Blue colourway is the first to be released, and you can see it in all its glory here.

Header photo credit: End Clothing