Balenciaga unveils new Triple S sneakers in Pantone’s Colour of the Year

Nike’s new sneaker launches may have everyone talking this week, but we have our eyes on Balenciaga.

The French luxury brand has recently unveiled romantic iterations of its Track sneakers for Valentine’s Day, but we’re betting that more people will be snagging the new, Pantone-approved take on the bestselling Triple S kicks.

We can see Kim Kardashian digging them just as much as the Nike Air Max 95, which have now been dropped in a unique, earthy colourway. Read on to find out more and discover more exciting sneaker releases happening this week.

New Balenciaga Triple S and more new sneakers to cop in February 2022:

Acronym x Nike Blazer Low

Longtime collaborators Nike and Acronym are back at it again, this time with a spotlight on the Blazer Low. With the attention to detail that it gives its techwear, Acronym has reworked the cult skater silhouette to include Ghillie-laser cuts, a removable TPU heel clip, and dog tags. Both available colourways, “Black” and “Night Maroon”, perfectly capture those unconventional features and look great with the accompanying tracksuits from the collaboration.

Shop on StockX (Night Maroon)

Shop on StockX (Black)

Nike Air Max 95 “Ironstone”

The Nike Air Max 95 is back on everyone’s radar thanks to Kim Kardashian, who boldly ditched her Yeezys for these underrated running shoes. This pair’s connection to nature isn’t just in its name or hue; the shoes are constructed from natural hemp and other similarly sustainable materials. The neutral, earthy palette also brilliantly brings out the canyon-inspired striated pattern that is unique to the Air Max 95.

Shop on End Clothing

Nike Air Trainer 1 “Coriander”

When: 11 February

Nike has brought back yet another Tinker Hatfield design, but with a twist. While originally made for athletes hitting the court and the gym, this new Nike Air Trainer 1 is meant to be taken to the trails. The shoes double down on the utilitarian aesthetic with the buckled strap across the forefoot, while their palette of neutral browns, yellow and orange ensure that you’ll stand out wherever you go.

Shop on End Clothing

Shop on Nike SNKRS

Shop on Dover Street Market Singapore

Balenciaga Triple S “Purple”

With Demna at its helm, Balenciaga hasn’t been one to shy away from head-turning hues. (See Kim Kardashian’s neon green Le Cagole handbag, for example.) This season, the French luxury brand has released the iconic Balenciaga Triple S sneakers in an all-new purple colourway, which seems to fit Pantone’s Colour of the Year, Very Peri, pretty perfectly. The shoes are finished off with see-through midsoles that only add to their cool factor.

Shop on SSENSE

Stray Rats x New Balance 991

Thanks to New Balance’s collaboration with American streetwear brand Stray Rats, you have yet another way to incorporate purples into your wardrobe. Here, the classic 991 dad sneakers have been upgraded with premium materials like suede and nubuck leather, as well as striking colourways inspired by vintage robots and mecha warriors.

Shop on Dover Street Market Singapore (Black)

Shop on Dover Street Market Singapore (Grey)

Shop on StockX (Black)

Shop on StockX (Grey)

Header photo credit: Balenciaga