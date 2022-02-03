DSM x Nike Dunk Low Velvet are the new sneakers that will be everywhere in 2022

February is already looking to be a better month for sneakers, if you ask us.

Among the new releases we’re excited about is the Nike Dunk Low Velvet, exclusive to Rei Kawakubo’s Dover Street Market. The two collaborators didn’t have to think hard about reworking the basketball classic — they simply gave the shoes a luxe, velvet finish. We know how much people love their all-white and all-black sneakers, and the minimalist pairs that are launching on Saturday will surely find many fans.

Below, we spotlight all the other sneakers you’ll want to get your hands on this week.

The best new sneakers to cop in February 2022:

Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 993 – Made in USA “Taupe”

Missed out on snagging a pair of these New Balance kicks last year? No problem, because the LVMH-backed label Aime Leon Dore is reissuing them ahead of its upcoming releases. The “Taupe” colourway is an homage to ’90s New York, and its muted palette borrows from the wrapped MTA subway carts that populated the city. For something more vibrant, though, you could always try New Balance’s collaboration with Casablanca instead.

X-LARGE x Adidas Campus 80

When: 4 February

Streetwear die-hards will need no introduction to X-LARGE. This year, the Los Angeles label is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a rare sneaker release with its longtime collaborator, Adidas. Enter the Adidas Campus 80. You may recall that, a decade ago, the two brands had reworked the cult suede sneakers with leopard prints. The print is now seen on the insoles of the new shoes, which are offered in the colourways “Orbit Violet” and “Mesa”.

Dover Street Market x Nike Dunk Low Velvet

When: 5 February

In what is easily one of the best launches of 2022, Nike and fashion retailer Dover Street Market have teamed up to release some shiny Dunk Lows. The iconic basketball sneakers have been reworked in velvet and suede, adding a nice sheen to their all-white or all-black designs. Be one of the first to wear them by entering DSMS’ raffle, which closes at 5pm today.

End x Salomon XT-Wings 2 “Sirocco”

When: 5 February

End’s first collaboration with Salomon came a few months too late, if you ask us. That’s because the duo have created a a pair of sneakers that looks like it’s straight out of Dune. The XT-Wings 2 runners, known for their superior traction on trails, have been upgraded with an earthy look inspired by the Sahara Desert and the region’s annual footrace, Marathon Des Sables. The name of its colourway, “Sirocco”, is a nod to the harsh winds in the desert. The shoes themselves are easy on the eyes with their dusty brown hues and equally easy to wear thanks to Salomon’s signature toggle fastening. And we can totally see Timothee Chalamet doing the sandwalk in them.

Louis Vuitton Runner Tatic

We first got a look at Louis Vuitton’s new trainers at its Spring/Summer 2022 men’s show, one of the last that Virgil Abloh had a hand in. The LV Runner Tatic sneakers are very much a testament to the youthful energy he injected into the Maison, thanks to its reflective Monogram Flowers, distorted LV logo, and striking colourways (like the Green one above). They’re currently sold out on Louis Vuitton’s official website, but you can still get yourself a fresh pair through StockX.

Header photo credit: Dover Street Market