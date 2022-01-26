Dior drops the B23 sneakers in blue, and more new shoes we love

If you think there are no other sneakers worth talking about this week besides the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s, you’d be wrong.

Sure, the collaboration is pretty huge, and you’d be bidding a proportionate amount of money to snag one of the limited-edition pairs that are going under the hammer at Sotheby’s. But there are other Nike silhouettes worthy of your attention (and are probably much less harder to cop).

One example: the Dunk High “Light Chocolate”, which are as easy on the eyes as they are to pull off everyday. If we’re talking luxury, we’re pretty hyped about the new Dior B23 high-top sneakers, too. Below, check out our favourite sneaker launches in Singapore this week.

Best new sneakers to cop in January 2022:

Dior B23 high-top sneakers “Blue Dior Oblique Canvas”

A lot of people are going to fall in love with the Dior B23 sneakers all over again, because the French luxury brand has just launched them in a standout colourway. The shoes’ iconic transparent panels are even more distinct now that they are set against Blue Dior Oblique canvas — a refreshing change from the greys and neutral hues that the high-top kicks typically come in. They’ll also go perfectly with the rest of the Dior and Kenny Scharf menswear capsule collection for Chinese New Year, too.

Shop on Dior

New Balance 550 “Varsity Orange”

Speaking of Chinese New Year, here’s a pair of shoes you can consider wearing this festive season. New Balance has reissued its beloved 550 sneakers in this very wearable colourway that features accents of orange along the tongue, liner and soles. Unsurprisingly, given the popularity of the 1989 silhouette, they’re already sold out despite launching today, but you can still cop a pair below. Otherwise, check out New Balance’s actual Year of the Tiger sneaker launches.

Shop on GOAT

Dunk High “Light Chocolate”

When: 27 January

Nike isn’t really known for its muted colourways (that’s New Balance’s domain, if you ask us), but when the sportswear giant chooses to ditch its go-to palette of vibrant colours, it sure delivers. And that’s the case for these new Dunk High sneakers. The earthy browns, neutral beiges and buttery smooth suede panels all help to create an understated pair of basketball sneakers that can be worn on the regular.

Shop on Nike SNKRS

Kassl Editions x ASICS GEL-1090

When: 29 January

For its first collaboration with ASICS, Amsterdam fashion label Kassl Editions has reworked the GEL-1090 runners beyond recognition. The shoes’ signature features like the tiger claw marks and the stripes on the side are now essentially hidden, thanks to a protective sheath of oil fabric whose paint seems to drip down onto the midsoles. Very artsy. One caveat: the shoes are “to be worn at your own risk” because of the possible colour transfer or fading that might occur. If you need a new artwork for your home, you can choose between the green or white colourway.

Shop on End Clothing (White)

Shop on End Clothing (Green)

Air Jordan 1 High OG SE “Atmosphere”

When: 29 January

Nike has made several iterations of its bestselling Air Jordan 1 silhouette for women, but few have generated as much buzz as this pair that’s nicknamed “Bubblegum”. Naturally, it comes in pastel pink, which is nicely contrasted by navy blue details like the Swoosh. Unlike the previous, patent leather pair that came in the same colourway, these shoes are crafted from grainy matte leather that makes them much more comfortable to wear.

Shop on End Clothing

Header photo credit: Dior