Balenciaga Phantom, Prada x Adidas and more new sneakers we love this week

We know you’re busy shopping for Chinese New Year fits, but you don’t want to miss out on all the sneakers dropping this week.

Instead of Nike and Air Jordan, the most exciting shoe releases actually come from luxury brands like Balenciaga and Prada. The former has unveiled a whole new silhouette that might just become the Triple S of the 2020s, while Prada and Adidas dial it back to the ’80s with their minimal takes on the Forum sneakers.

Line up your shoe collection with those styles and more of our other favourites, which we spotlight below.

Best new sneakers to cop this January 2022:

Adidas Forum 84 Low “Team Power Red”

Like Michael Jordan, we’re big fans of the Adidas Forum. If you haven’t yet snagged a pair of the iconic basketball sneakers, now’s your chance. Three Stripes has unveiled the shoes in a simple yet striking colourway of accents of red against suede and leather panels in white. The midsoles, meanwhile, come in a cream hue that nods to vintage sneakers. Talk about timeless.

11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi x Salomon Bamba 2

These aren’t exactly new — they’re part of 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection — but they’re pretty hard to get your hands on. Thankfully, SSENSE has just restocked the cult German brand’s full range of shoes made in collaboration with Salomon, which means that these Bamba 2 beauties can finally be yours. The only problem is choosing between the high and low styles (see above), as well as the many colours available like purple, pink and blue/black. Each pair is crafted from mesh, leather and the highly raved-about GoreTex, on top of being hand-dyed with BBS’s signature, grungy technique. In other words, no two pairs look the same.

Balenciaga Phantom “Cities Series”

Is it still possible for Balenciaga to excite us with sneakers? The answer is an obvious yes, following the luxury brand’s release of its new Phantom silhouette. Unveiled as part of the Balenciaga Cities collection, the shoes resemble classic runners from the ’90s and are offered in an array colours from washed grey to neon green and even pink (see above). Buy yourself a pair before Kim and Ye make it virtually impossible to.

Prada x Adidas Forum “Re-Nylon”

When: 13 January

As part of their Re-Nylon collection, Prada and Adidas are releasing the iconic Forum sneakers in Prada’s signature recyclable nylon fabric. The limited-edition shoes will come in high top and low cut styles, with refreshingly minimal all-black and all-white colourways to choose from. We’d invest in a high-top pair like the one above, because those shoes resemble the OG basketball Adidas silhouette while featuring a detachable pouch that nods to Prada’s iconic nylon bag. Complete the look with the athleisure pieces from the rest of the collaboration.

New Balance 990v4 “Made in the USA”

When: 14 January

Why mess with a good thing? New Balance is marking the 40th anniversary of its iconic 990 shoes with this new release. Offered in the classic all-grey colourway, the sneakers look very much like the original 990s that Steve Jobs used to wear. They’ve also been crafted with premium mesh and suede, so they’ll see you through another 40 years.

Header photo credit: Balenciaga