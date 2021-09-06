5 new sneakers dropping this week, including the Nike x Sacai x CLOT LDWaffle

If you’re still recovering from how quickly the Yeezy slides sold out today (hint: try StockX), we’ve got a line-up of new sneakers to cheer you up with.

For one, Japanese brand Sacai is still on its mission to have the most collaborations this year, which means more LDWaffle sneakers for us. Following last week’s release of the New Balance x Casablanca collection, streetwear labels continue to leave their mark on the sneakers we know and love. This week’s names to know are Joe Freshgood and Aries.

And then there’s the elephant in the room: Billie Eilish’s first sneaker collaboration is expected to make a surprise launch this week. If you don’t want to be caught off guard by Nike, be sure to read on for our list of the best sneaker releases in Singapore this week.

Nike x sacai x CLOT LDWaffle

When: 9 September

Shop: End Clothing, Dover Street Market Singapore, DSMS E-SHOP

After teaming up with Fragment, Sacai designer Chitose Abe has picked Hong Kong streetwear label CLOT to remix her bestselling Nike LDWaffle sneakers. Fans of CLOT will recognise elements of the brand’s Nike Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” sneakers from 2006, such as the striking orange and red accents on the LDWaffle’s signature stacked Swoosh and double tongue. Complemented with tan suede uppers and semi-translucent underlays, these sneakers are the most electrifying pair that you’ll find from Sacai’s three-way collaboration series, which will conclude with Undercover later this year.

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Jordan 1 KO

When: 9 September

Shop: Nike SNKRS

If the rumours are to be believed, Billie Eilish’s first Air Jordan collaboration will be dropping very soon — perhaps even this Thursday. The sneakers in question are a pair of neon green Air Jordan 1 KOs, Nike’s pared-back alternative to the AJ1s that has mostly remained under the radar. If you’re a fan of the Happier Than Ever singer, or simply want to cop one of this year’s biggest sneaker releases, be sure to keep your eye on the Nike SNKRS platform in the next few days. Find out more about the shoes here.

New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 990v3 “Outside Clothes”

When: 10 September

Shop: New Balance, End Clothing, Dover Street Market Singapore, DSMS E-SHOP, Limited Edt Vault

You don’t need to know Chicago-based designer Joe Freshgoods to appreciate his down-to-earth take on New Balance’s 990v3 sneakers. Featuring brown hues with pops of sky blue and leafy green, “Outside Clothes” is just one of two new colourways that the 990v3 is releasing in this week. There’s also the denim-inspired styles from New Balance’s collaboration with American jeans brand Levi’s, which will drop on the former’s website on 9 September.

Air Jordan 1 “Pollen”

When: 11 September

Shop: End Clothing

Missed out on the release of the biggest Air Jordan 1 sneakers of the year? You have another chance of snagging a pair through the online retailer, End Clothing. The shoes have established an instant cult status because of their resemblance to the ultra rare Wu-tang x Nike Dunk Highs from 1999, which also boast a sunny yellow, two-tone colour palette. There’s still time to enter a draw to get the sold-out sneakers, but you can always look up StockX for a pair in your size.

Vault by Vans x Aries “Go Your Own Way”

When: 12 September

Shop: End Clothing, Dover Street Market Singapore, DSMS E-SHOP

The return of pop-punk style has revived an interest in classic Vans sneakers, which means that this collaboration with London streetwear brand Aries couldn’t have come at a better time. The two have designed a whole footwear collection featuring the OG Authentic LX, OG Sk8-Mid LX, OG Era LX, and OG Chukka LX sneakers. The highlight are the trippy graphics: several styles are made with tie-dye uppers, while the Authentic LX has been jazzed up with tiger stripes and tropical marijuana leaves (see the above “Weed Muted” colourway). If you never really got a chance to be a skater boy (or girl), you can at least dress like one thanks to these sneakers.

Header photo credit: End Clothing