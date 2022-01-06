CDG x Vans Old Skool and more new sneakers to walk into 2022 with style

Nobody wants to walk into the new year with a pair of sneakers that doesn’t look box fresh. In 2022, you have options ranging from CDG and Vans’ latest collaboration to the wildest edition of the Yeezy 450 we’ve ever seen.

It’s not all new, though. This January, a couple of limited-edition, grail-worthy basketball sneakers are being reissued, which is good news for collectors who have long had them on their wishlists. And if you’re just looking for something to wear on the regular, Givenchy has just the kicks for you.

Best new sneakers to cop in January 2022:

Yeezy 450 “Resin”

The Yeez7 450 is already a divisive silhouette in the footwear game, but now it truly looks like the archaeological find that it’s often compared to thanks to its new colourway. “Resin” incorporates the phlegm-like hues of green and yellow, which highlights the textures of the sock-like Primeknit uppers and those distinctive molded midsoles. The result is a pretty sick pair of Yeezys — and we mean that both ways.

Givenchy x Chito City Sport sneakers

Under the helm of Alyx designer Matthew M. Williams, Givenchy has taken a more streetwear-driven direction. Nothing encapsulates that more than the fashion brand’s collaboration with graffiti artist Chito, which included NFTs and an array of sneakers with seemingly spray tagged motifs. In this pair, the Givenchy logo is plastered on the sides of the leather shoes, giving them a bit more edge than your average white sneakers.

Nike LeBron 9 “Watch the Throne”

Remember Watch The Throne, the iconic collaborative rap album by Kanye West and Jay-Z? Well, to celebrate its release in 2011, Nike made a pair of LeBron 9 sneakers heavily inspired by the album’s golden artwork by Riccardo Tisci (who was then designer of Givenchy). Only a handful of those sneakers were ever given out to the rappers and friends of LeBron himself, but Nike is now releasing the coveted sneakers to the public. The shoes are defined by their gold elements — check out the oversized lace locks and the Swooshes — while multicolour prints can be found on the laces and the sockliner, contrasting the black uppers.

CDG x Vans Old Skool

When: 7 January

Who doesn’t love a pair of white sneakers? This one is obviously a lot cooler than those you already own because it comes with a bold “CDGCDGCDG” label along the midsoles, referring to the initials to Rei Kawakubo’s fashion label. Finished with leather and suede overlays, the Old Skool sneakers are otherwise left unchanged from their original silhouette that made them a favourite among skaters.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Patent Bred”

When: 7 January

Retaining the AJ1 basketball sneaker’s original black and red colour scheme, the new Patent Bred pair boasts a patent leather finish. The glossy look of the shoes are matched by the exclusive shoe box that they come in — all you need to do is add a ribbon on top.

