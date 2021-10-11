Social Status x Nike Dunk Mids, plus more new sneakers to cop this week

Taking your pick on which pair of sneakers to buy this week is going to be tricky.

Sportswear giants Adidas and Nike both have their own grail-worthy collaborations that you’ll want to get your hands on, especially if you’ve been a longtime collector. Art enthusiasts, meanwhile, may be enticed by Converse’s collection of Chucks dedicated to Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose paintings have graced everything from Saint Laurent bags to Tiffany & Co. campaigns lately.

Luckily for you, we’ve compiled a list of all those and more sneakers that you should have on your radar this October. Discover launch dates and where to shop them in Singapore below.

Converse x Basquiat Chuck Taylor All Star

When: Available now

Shop: Limited Edt, Converse Jewel Changi Airport store

Converse’s classic kicks have received the street art treatment thanks to a collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat, or, more accurately, his estate. From crowns to dinosaurs, the motifs of the legendary New York artist grace an array of shirts and shoes, including the Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers above. Take your pick; the entire collection is finally available to shop in Singapore.

CP Company x Adidas Spezial Italia

When: 14 October

Shop: End Clothing

Both C.P. Company and Adidas have long been staples of the wardrobes of football fans (or “casuals”), so the fact that the two brands are teaming up is pretty noteworthy. Even more so are the Italia SPZL sneakers that have come out of the collaboration, which are made of white, full grain leather and feature sporty green and red details. The clean-cut shoes have been modelled by Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, though you’d hardly need the footballer’s endorsements to see that they are a must-have.

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Wave Monarch

When: 15 October

Shop: End Clothing

Another grail-worthy drop this week comes from Dutch streetwear label Patta and Nike. Seasoned sneakerheads might recall the frenzy that surrounded the duo’s limited-edition Air Max 1 kicks in the 2000s. None of the hype has died out now that the two brands are launching the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Wave, which boasts an old-school look that will appeal to those tired of super technical or futuristic silhouettes. The sneakers get their name from their groovy mudguard, which is all the more striking in the “Monarch” colourway shown above.

Boss x Russell Athletic trainers

When: 15 October

Shop: Boss, Limited Edt Chamber

Boss and Russell Athletic are dialling it back to the ’90s with their second collaborative collection. Aside from bomber jackets and sporty sweatshirts, there’s also an array of trainers luxuriously crafted from leather and suede. These are designed with the retro Americana references, most notably the Boss logo reworked in a classic baseball font. Speaking of baseball, you could score a free, limited-edition BOSS x Russell Athletic baseball if you spend S$500 or more on the collection at Limited Edt Chamber in Wisma Atria. Find out more here.

Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid

When: 15 October

Shop: Social Status

End your week with a sweet treat in the form of these new Dunks, created as part of American brand Social Status’ “Free Lunch” sneaker collection. The “Strawberry Milk” colourway shown above is inspired by the beverage that typically comes in a milk carton, and the sneakers even come playfully printed with “ingredients” on the side.

Header photo credit: Social Status