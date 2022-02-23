Undercover x Nike Dunk High tops this week’s new sneakers — here’s where to get them

Between Adidas’ collaboration with Wales Bonner, and Undercover’s new take on the Nike Dunks, sneakerheads will have a hard time picking just one pair to cop this week.

Indeed, it seems like sportswear giants have saved the best styles for last this February. This week’s new sneakers experiment with unconventional colours (what do you think of “Yellow Acid Wash”?) and surprising design details like moccasin embroidery. In other words, these shoes are fresh. And they’ll certainly feel that way once you take them out of the box.

Be ahead of the curve and start new trends with all the stylish sneakers we’ve rounded up below.

The best new sneakers to cop in Singapore in February 2022:

Wales Bonner x Adidas Japan

Wales Bonner is back with another Adidas collaboration, which is good news for fans like Bella Hadid and Alexa Chung. This time, the British luxury label injects a collegiate influence into the lesser-known Adidas Japan trainers that debuted in 1964. The streamlined silhouette has now been refined with details like whipstitching, crocheted tongues and moccasin embroidery. The new sneakers also come in a trio of neutral colourways, which means you’re sure to find a pair that suits you.

Nike Dunk High 1985 “Yellow Acid Wash”

What if the Nike Dunk was made for ravers instead of basketball fans? It would probably look like this eclectic pair, whose leather uppers sport a striking screen print graphic in black and yellow. Adding to the shoes’ uniqueness are the midsoles, which come in aged yellow. Wear these new sneakers out and watch as everyone else does a double take.

Adidas NMD 1 “Ice Mint/Onyx”

When: 25 February

Adidas is introducing an updated version of its lifestyle NMD sneakers, and it’s a lot cooler than what we’ve seen before. The new NMD 1 sneakers come with sock-like Primeknit uppers that are much more fitted to the foot. That softness is contrasted with the shoe’s signature translucent, lugged soles, which come in a glowing green tint in this futuristic pair.

JJJJOUND x New Balance 990V3 “Olive”

When: 25 February

Here’s another opportunity to cop New Balance’s iconic 990v3 kicks. This pair has been given a trendy, olive green makeover courtesy of Montreal-based studio JJJJOUND, which was also responsible for previous sold-out New Balance sneakers. Under their nubuck and mesh uppers, the shoes are finished with a midsole in off-white and silver accents. Get them to match with your favourite camo clothing.

Undercover x Nike Dunk High 1985 “Chaos/Balance”

When: 28 February

Streetwear enthusiasts will absolutely have to add the new Nike x Undercover collab to their collections. With this new colourway, designer Jun Takahashi has given the classic Dunk High 1985 basketball sneakers its very own dark mode. True to Undercover’s own slogan-heavy offerings, the new sneakers are also labelled with the German iterations of words like “Chaos”, “Balance”, “New Life” and “New Noise”. If you want to add an edge to your outfit, these are the shoes that will do it.

Header photo credit: Nike