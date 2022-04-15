About the Versace Medusa Aevitas platform pumps that walked down the Peltz-Beckham aisle

Unless you’ve sworn off social media for good, you would’ve seen and read about what might be the most talked-about wedding of the year: the Peltz-Beckham union in Palm Beach, Florida. And while all eyes might’ve been on the bride’s Valentino Haute Couture gown and the groom’s swanky Dior get-up, one accessory that should’ve also been in the spotlight was her white Versace Medusa Aevitas platform pumps.

Hers might’ve been custom made for the occasion, but the good news is that the other versions that Versace is offering — in a striking shades of pink, yellow, red, and lilac, no less — are just as iconic. After all, there’s a reason why they’ve become TikTok’s shoe of the moment.

Here’s why you’ll want a pair too, and where you can shop the original and more affordable dupes.

The ‘You Need This’ Pitch

What: ‘Medusa Aevitas’ platform pumps Where: Versace Price: S$2,100 officially from Versace Singapore, but varies across different retailers Why: From their debut on Versace’s Autumn/Winter 2021 runway to their appearance on Beyoncé’s 40th birthday OOTD to, most recently, attiring Nicola Peltz-Beckham’s walk down the aisle, Versace’s Medusa Aevitas platforms are decidedly having a moment. According to a Lyst report, the search term “Versace platform heels” has over 1.8 million views on TikTok, with a 71% spike post Peltz-Beckham wedding earlier this week. Needless to say: walking, running and doing any sort of fast-paced motion is out, and tottering — in sky-high, possibly-ankle-breaking platforms — are in.

Why (cont’d): Now, as Y2K-inspired trends show no signs of waning (shout-out to the Y2K red carpet platformed OG: the YSL Tribute sandals), as we become increasingly drawn to things and places that remind us of “party” and “good times” and as our pandemic-tired feet have all but lost the muscle memory of recalling exactly how painful it is to slip toe-first into sloping heels, a very circumstantial bubble was thus created. A perfect, platform-shaped bubble that welcomed the likes of these Versace platform pumps to come creeping on into our feeds — and into our hearts. Should the fuchsia satin be a little too much for you, the pair also comes in red, yellow, lilac, mauve pink and, you guessed it, black. GET IT HERE

Other Platform Heels A Little Less Sky-High in Price:

Hero and featured images: Versace and Beyoncé’s Instagram.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong, and adapted with shopping links and prices for Singapore.