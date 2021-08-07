Nike expands its Space Hippie 01 collection with two new colourways

Nike continues its commitment to sustainability again this season by expanding its Space Hippie sneaker collection.

This time, the Space Hippie 01 silhouette gets two new colourways, both of which emphasise the sneaker’s eco-friendly credentials, which include using recycled materials and thoughtful design throughout.

The first of the duo sees a “Carbon Green” upper that’s accented by neon green details and and a green-tinted speckled midsole. The second is considerably more subtle with a neutral upper, with pops of “Electric Green” on the Swoosh and laces. Hints of red on the tongue complete the look.

As with the previous Space Hippie 01s, these two pairs have been constructed with Nike’s “Space Waste Yarn”, made from 90 percent recycled polyester derived from yarn scraps, plastic bottles, and even T-shirts.

The Crater Foam midsole is also made from recycled materials, as is the sneaker’s insole, which breathes new life into ZoomX foam scraps from the production of Nike’s Vaporfly 4% running shoes. This lightweight foam is repurposed in a method that only leaves about half the carbon footprint as compared to typical Nike foam.

Both colourways of the new Nike Space Hippie 01 will be expected to drop on Nike Singapore’s SNKR webstore on 18 August 2021, so be sure to mark your calendars.

(All images: Nike)