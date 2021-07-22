Nike x Off-White are dropping their hottest sneakers of 2021 — here’s how to get them

Virgil Abloh fans, the wait is finally over: the new Nike x Off-White sneakers are launching tomorrow.

That is, the Nike x Off-White Air Zoom Tempo Next% shoes, which we got our first look at back in October last year. They’ve stirred up plenty of excitement in the months since, given their distinctive design — the Tempo Next% are one of the most innovative running shoes on Nike’s roster — and the fact that they’ve been remixed by streetwear mogul Virgil Abloh.

The Off-White designer has deconstructed the kicks to give them rubber spiked outsoles that are perfect for the race track, nodding to the performance-driven design of the Tempo NEXT% sneakers. The Swoosh on the sides have also been amplified with a graffiti-style finish — a classic Off-White touch.

Other Abloh signatures that will be familiar to fans of his bestselling sneakers include the zip-tie looped around the shoe laces, the “AIR” branding across the midsoles, as well as the production specs stamped on the shoe’s medial side.

The Nike x Off-White Air Zoom Tempo Next% sneakers are launching in two striking colourways: “Black” and “Pink Glow”. The former comes with accents of volt green along the soles, the tongues, and the laces ironically labelled “SHOELACES”.

The Pink Glow version, meanwhile, is the flashier pair of the two. It’s fitted with midsoles and Swooshes in hot pink, while its knitted uppers come in accents of orange and purple.

The Nike x Off-White Air Zoom Tempo Next% sneakers will be released on Friday, 23 July, through the Nike SNKRS app, as well as on StockX (see here and here) but you might have better chances of copping them through Dover Street Market Singapore.

The multi-label retailer is offering both styles online through their DSMS E-Flash platform, priced at S$359 each, on Friday. The Pink Glow sneakers will also launch at the Dover Street Market Singapore store in Dempsey on the same day, followed by Black colourway on Saturday.

The Nike x Off-White collaboration also includes a line of athleisure apparel for men and women — including oversized T-shirts, crop tops, shorts, track pants bearing a seemingly sprayed-on Nike logo — which will also be available at the store from Friday.

Header photo credit: Nike