Following collaborations with Ambush and Off-White, Nike is getting ready to roll out its summer capsule with Sacai this week.

The Japanese streetwear label, helmed by Chitose Abe, has unveiled a collection of athletic apparel pieces that marry its edgy aesthetic with Nike’s sportswear know-how. “We put the Sacai design codes with sportswear to create a simple yet unexpected silhouette that can be worn not only for performance but also in everyday life,” shared Abe.

Sportswear meets Sacai classics

The collaborative collection includes sporty styles for both men and women, offered in black, grey and white. One of the key pieces is undoubtedly the Nike x Sacai jacket, which combines the latter’s iconic MA-1 bomber jacket with the Nike Team USA Windrunner Jacket for the Olympics. Crafted from water-repellant nylon, the outerwear piece features adjustable sleeves and a hood, as well as Sacai’s take on the Nike logo on the front.

Sacai’s signature fleece fabric is also incorporated into Nike’s jogger pants, creating a pair that is soft, stylish, and above all utilitarian. Along the elastic waistband you’ll find an adjustable buckle belt, while one side of the pants boasts a looped tag for hanging your essentials.

Abe had also designed the collection to highlight “the beauty of motion” in performance apparel, which is why several pieces, such as the Nike x Sacai skirt, come with billowing pleats that were also seen in the Sacai x KAWS collaboration. The skirt is a versatile, hybrid design, with side slits adorned with snap fasteners that can be unbuttoned to allow for unfettered movement — and reveal inner nylon shorts.

Also in the mix are workout crop tops and tights, as well as athleisure staples like a boxy pleated T-shirt and an everyday fleece hoodie.

Nike x Sacai: release details in Singapore

The upcoming capsule is the last in a series of Nike’s sportswear collaborations with notable figures in Japanese fashion (including Yoon from Ambush and Jun Takahashi of Undercover) to celebrate the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The collection will launch globally on Wednesday, 4 August, through the official Nike website. In Singapore, you can also get your hands on them by entering a draw by online retailer End Clothing, with prices ranging from S$115 to S$749.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sacai’s ongoing collaboration with Nike, which includes an upcoming pair of Blazer Low sneakers in a new colourway, “British Tan”, on 10 August.

Header photo credit: Nike