Nike and Tiffany reveal Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’ sneakers, and here’s how fans are reacting

Nike and luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co have revealed a pair of sneakers as part of their much-anticipated collaboration. The unisex Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’ sneakers mark Tiffany’s first entry into the world of shoes.

The official pictures show a pair of sneakers made largely in black suede. Highlights such as Nike’s iconic Swoosh logo are in Tiffany’s universally recognised robin’s-egg blue hue, which is also known as Tiffany Blue.

The collaboration comes as Nike celebrates Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary this year.

Set to be released on 7 March 2023, the sneakers will reportedly be priced at USD 400 (around SGD 525).

Besides select Nike stores in North America, the shoes will be available at two Tiffany & Co. stores in New York City. They will be globally available through Nike’s SNKRS app.

Tiffany accessories also revealed

The jewellery house‘s signature sterling silver accessories were also teased hours before the unveiling of the sneakers.

Pictures of the accessories reveal Nike x Tiffany branded shoelaces, a silver referee whistle, a sterling silver shoe horn, and a shoe brush.

According to Forbes, the price of the accessories will range from USD 250 to USD 475 (around SGD 329 to SGD 625).

LeBron James wears Nike x Tiffany shoes and branded jacket

The basketball legend was spotted wearing the new Nike x Tiffany sneakers when he arrived at Madison Square Garden for a National Basketball Association (NBA) game between Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks on 31 January.

Fit for a King 👑 pic.twitter.com/IHPBENQEoe — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2023

He matched the sneakers with a jacket which bore both the Nike and Tiffany branding on both sides.

Interestingly, Tiffany and Co. had in February 2022 released a limited-edition Tiffany Blue Basketball during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Reactions to the Nike x Tiffany’s collaboration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

Pictures and the promotional video of Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’ have fans of the two brands on social media divided.

While many expressed their excitement about the upcoming drop, others hoped for a different colourway, preferably white.

“Missed opportunity to make them white,” wrote a user on Tiffany’s Instagram post.

“Can you get them in white with the blue? Or even better Tiffany blue and white swoosh? That way it matches the ribbon on the Tiffany box?!” wrote another user.

“The designers didn’t want to make the effort,” remarked a third.

Somewhat similar reactions were on Twitter as well.

The only things legendary about these shoes is how boring they are 🥱 — Cris Bierrenbach (@crisbier) January 31, 2023

Sorry @TiffanyAndCo , but these don’t match your clean and pristine look. — Veronica Caraballo (@VeronicaCarab1) January 31, 2023

(Main and Featured images: Tiffany & Co.)