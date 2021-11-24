Nike’s latest concept store will help you find the perfect shoe fit for the rest of your life

It’s finally December, and while it’s too late to hit those 2021 resolutions, the consolation is that you’re starting on 2022’s early.

To inspire a new generation of people to take up sport as a daily habit, Nike has unveiled its latest concept, Nike Unite — a newly refurbished space that will boast 18,000 square-feet of retail space, bolstered by Nike’s aim of making sport more accessible, adding value to the local community, and creating a destination that brings everyone closer to sport and to each other.

As the first-of-its-kind Nike store in Southeast Asia, Nike Unite will debut regional firsts such as the tech-enabled NikeFit shoe fitting service. Using a proprietary combination of computer vision, machine learning and recommendation algorithms, the scanning device measures the full shape of both feet to determine the perfect fit for each shoe style, whether you’re after a pair of Air Force 1s, Dunks, or Air Zooms.

All you need to do, is head to the store, get your feet scanned, and have that information sent to your app’s account by the staff via a QR code. You’ll then be able to present this information at any Nike store around the world for the perfect shoe fit.

Another highlight here is the T-shirt customisation counter at its front entrance. The second of its kind in Singapore — after Changi Jewel — the service offers iconic Nike heritage or name and number decals printed on either a white or black tee or a one-of-a-kind design.

Those who’ve always struggled finding the right sports bra fit will also appreciate the access to specialist services such as bra fitting and personal styling here, where its staff — half of them female — will be able to assist with any b sizing issues you might have.

Otherwise, you’ll find plenty of street-worthy options to be available here, from special collaborations with Stussy and Undercover, to pairs of Space Hippie, Nike’s sustainable shoe.

Nike Unite is fundamentally about helping consumers connect closely with sport by bringing the most valuable sport destination to the community and creating experiences that are rooted in serving people,” said Sylvelin Ng, director Southeast Asia & India at Nike Value Marketplace.

Added Ng: “At Nike, we believe that everybody is an athlete; regardless of age or ability – if you have a body, you are an athlete. With informed and well-trained store athletes, 50 percent of whom are women, combined with over 60 per cent bigger floorspace comprising locally curated essentials, we aim to help consumers connect more closely with sport and bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete.”

Nike Unite is located at 2 Jurong East Street 21 #02-50 IMM, Singapore 609601.

(All images: Nike)