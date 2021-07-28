As far as sneaker collabs go, few raise the brows of collectors quite as high as those from Off-White x Nike.

Building upon their history with the Blazer, the two big names have come together for yet another. This time, it’s the Blazer Low, the Blazer’s shorter counterpart. Visually though, there’s a lot more going on than ‘The Ten’ back in 2017.

Constructed of black leather with black suede mudguards and toe caps, the Off-White x Nike Blazer Low sports translucent TPE circles on the toebox, forefoot, midfoot and heel, features reminiscent of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5. To add the element of personalisation, wearers can either keep these circles intact, or cut them out with a razor blade.

Eagle-eyes fans will also recognise other design motifs from past Off-White x Nike collaborations, such as the cord-like lace that travels across the upper like those of the Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low. Other recognisable details include Helvetica texts, Off-White’s signature black zip tie, and exposed foam tongues with co-branded tags.

The party continues below; a simple black rubber sole transitions into a cushioning system that’s gold-speckled and highlighted with blue and green accents

No news yet on exact dates for the Off-White x Nike Blazer Low drop, but hold your breath for later this year. Stay tuned for updates.

For more news on Off-White x Nike collabs this year, head here.