A guide to the best office bags for women

You might wear your finest work clothes and don the most stylish jewels for your day at work or that office meeting, but it would still look incomplete and bland unless you accessorise it with a complementing bag. The prowess of a bag in elevating your fit from a zero to hero isn’t unknown. And when it comes to work wear for women, office bags make for an unmissable element of it.
From briefcases and satchels to totes and laptop bags, office bags for women is a wide genre that encompasses distinctive styles and designs. With brands and designers constantly upgrading the design space with avant-garde silhouettes, hues and sizes, the bag industry for women leaves them spoilt for choices.
How to choose the best office bags for women?
Choosing that perfect work bag depends on various factors. Here are some of the essential ones that you just cannot miss.
The use and purpose
Yes, you’re looking for a bag for your office outfits but are you a carry-it-all kind of a person who carries everything in her work bag? Or do you only carry a laptop or just essentials to get you through the day? Additionally, if you’re looking for an everyday office bag, you might want to opt for a bag that is comfortable, durable and lightweight. If you’re looking for a bag specifically for your work meeting, you should opt for a rather sophisticated yet dressy bag like the Kate Spade Spencer Laptop Bag (Buy it for SGD 435 on Zalora).
Basics are preferable
While office bags for women are also as unique and varied as any other bag categories, it is essential that you first invest in a few pieces in basic hues like black and brown and designs like totes and satchels. Such types of bags are rather easy and versatile to style and complement almost all your looks. Once you have your basics sorted you can opt for more bold colours and patterns.
The size
If you’re searching for an office bag that can also hold your laptop, you should choose the size of the bag accordingly. If you don’t carry your laptop and files and simply want a bag that can hold essentials like a lunchbox, a notebook, earphones, power bank and touch-up kits, a small satchel or handbag would also suffice.
Organisational compartments
Generally, office bags are designed with many inner pockets and separate compartments to ensure that your essentials are kept separately, especially, if you carry a bit too much. In such cases, a tote like the Marc Jacobs Large Leather Tote (Buy it for SGD 855 on Selfridges) would be perfect.
Comfort of carrying
You should always take into account the kind of bag you’re most comfortable in carrying. While some might find a tote more hassle-free, others might find the ease of satchels such as the Mulberry Alexa Suede Satchel Bag (Buy it for SGD 1,890 on Selfridges) more appealing. Choose a style that you find more practical and fuss-free.
Quality
Always opt for a durable and high-quality bag especially if you’re looking for an everyday option. Ensure that the material can be cleaned easily and the metal accents are of good quality.
Here are some of the best office bags for women to choose from
(Main Image Courtesy: Andrew Neel/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: Charles & Keith)
The Mulberry Bayswater Bag makes for one of the best office bags for women to carry all their workplace necessities in. It has one main compartment and an internal detachable pouch that doubles up as a clutch for all your essentials. Fashioned with 100 percent leather and with a structured silhouette, the bag comes the brand’s signature Postman’s lock closure.
Image: Courtesy Selfridges
Made in a structured yet slouchy design in a classic black hue that complements almost every apparel in your wardrobe, this office bag for women by Aldo makes for an absolutely stylish pick. Featuring one big compartment, this bag ensures that you carry your laptop and other workplace essentials and files easily. While the metal accents add a chic touch to it, the detachable strap promises ease of carrying.
Image: Courtesy Shopee Mall
Need something more unique than the Neverfull? Louis Vuitton’s ONTHEGO GM is fashioned from Monogram Giant canvas and a contrasting reverse monogram canvas on the sides, making it as striking as it is practical. With its generous capacity, shoulder straps and iconic Toron top handles, this versatile GM model is an ideal bag for work, with a flat zipped inside pocket, and double inside pocket for all your storage needs.
Image: Courtesy Louis Vuitton
This slouchy, extra large tote by Loewe in a beautiful blue hue offers a sophisticated look that’s perfect for the office. The design features a big compartment space along with an interior zipped pocket and a popper-fastened slip pocket that’s enough to hold your files and important workplace necessities. It is crafted in 100 percent leather that lends it a very chic look that’s further elevated by knotted drawstrings, hand-painted edges and embossed logo.
Image: Courtesy Selfridges
Making office bags for women more efficient and functional is this Charles & Keith tote that offers plenty of space to carry things in a minimalist and sophisticated style. Made with faux leather and a secure magnetic closure, the bag can also be carried outside of work with all types of apparel. The design features one big compartment and a detachable card holder for ease of access and convenience.
Image: Courtesy Charles & Keith
A spacious bag with multiple internal pockets to hold all your stuff separately, The Tote Bag by Marc Jacobs is a chic functional piece. Fashioned in a large size, this bag is ideal for women who carry a lot of things to work. While its tan hue is worth crushing over, the debossed branding on the front and the brand patch at the back of this all over grained leather bag further amps up its understated look. It is especially suitable for long work days when you might even hit the gym post work and need to carry a pair of tights along.
Image: Courtesy Selfridges
If you’ve been searching for a rather sleek laptop bag that has enough space to hold your essentials in a compact design, then look no further than this piece by Kate Spade. Boasting of an elegant raw pecan hue in a luxe saffiano leather, detachable straps and divided compartments and pockets, this bag ticks every box on the bag buying checklist.
Image: Courtesy Zalora
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: No. Whether a bag is waterproof or not depends on the material used for its make.
Answer: The range of office bags is extensive for both men and women. And the bag industry is brimming with both gender-centric styles and unisex designs for people to choose from as per their tastes and preferences.
Answer: Various websites offer the facility of customising the bags with your name or your choice of print (or design). You can shop directly from such online stores.
Answer: You can enjoy the best deals on laptop bags for women or the brands’ official online and offline stores or on shopping platforms including Shopee, Lazada and Zalora.