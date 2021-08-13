After conquering the seas with its nautical-themed collection last season, Onitsuka Tiger has its sights set on far higher ground this Autumn/Winter 2021.
Inspired by the majesty and grandiosity of the Himalayas during winter, the Japanese brand sought to revive the athletic-chic aesthetics of hiking — more specifically, its historical boom in the 1970s.
The resulting collection is both a nod to Onitsuka Tiger’s long-standing heritage as well as a fusion of fashion and sports with innovation, something Creative Director Andrea Pompilio achieved effortlessly with the help of Toyoki Adachi, designer and art director of textile graphic brand “nowartt”.
Unlike the usual dark tones and heavy silhouette that are associated with the year-end season, this collection is rife with effervescence and attitude. Adachi — whose brand revolves around the idea of “timeless modern art” and “peaceful art — worked closely with the Italian designer to create a unique flower print for the season. This unique floral design was created by combining analog and digital elements, and finds its way onto plenty of Onitsuka Tiger’s timeless separates and accessories.
Driven by the brand’s specialty in functionality, the pieces of this collection — think classic tracksuits, down jackets, and backpacks — sport materials like fleece and nylon for extra durability and warmth.
Even the sneakers echo this sentiment; archival designs are married with contemporary updates and technology here to create some of the most covetable footwear the upcoming season will see. In keeping with the mountaineering theme, expect trekking elements and bigger, bolder silhouettes from the Japanese label.
Can’t wait to get fitted for the season? Onitsuka Tiger will be offering free delivery and 10% off your first online order too. The collection will also be available at Onitsuka Tiger’s Ngee Ann City, Jewel, and Suntec City Mall stores.
Below, some of our favourite pieces from the Autumn/Winter 2021 collection to invest in today.
If you’re tired of blending in, this track top — and its matching pants below — will have you sorted in no time. Rendered in a unique shade called Chrome Yellow, this retro-chic track top reflects the collection’s tribute to hiking in the 70’s with its textured fabric, striped shoulders, and high neck silhouette.
Taking a leaf from the high-waisted, straight-legged style that’s so adored by the street style crowd today, these track pants were clearly made for the weekend. Pair with the track top above for a full-on ode to the ‘70s, or wear with a fitted tank to balance its relaxed silhouette. Ends at the perfect length for showing off your box-fresh sneakers or strappy sandals from this collection.
Adorned with flower prints created specially by NOWARTT’s Toyoki Adachi, this track top is a bold but lightweight alternative to your regular jacket, and makes for a snazzy finish to your look for both day activities and nights out.
Nothing beats the comfiness of track shorts on days when you’re taking it easy. This pair by Onitsuka Tiger is breathable and just as lightweight as its matching track top, and sports the same eye-catching floral prints that showcase the collaboration’s dedication to heritage and modern art. Make these your go-to for casual lounges by the pool or beach.
Urban explorers who are always on the go will appreciate the versatility and functionality of this one. Crafted with enough compartments to keep all your belongings organised, this hiking-inspired carry-all will make packing for any adventure much more enjoyable. Besides, its muted colourway only means extra mileage with the rest of your wardrobe.
T-shirt collectors, this one’s for you. Adachi’s energetic floral print finds itself on this soft cotton-jersey tee, cut with a comfortable fit for effortless all-day wear. You’ll get plenty of use out of this one no matter what you wear it with, but we recommend pairing it with the other separates from this collection for maximum flair.
The rugged tooled outer sole and adjustable straps on this pair have clearly been designed with stylish urban explorers in mind. A hybrid that marries the best of both worlds — a strappy sandal with the sole of the signature DENTIGRETM style — this option is an airy alternative to the recognisable sneaker, and lends a casual flair to the separates and one-piece tracksuits within this collection.
Another icon that’s been given a makeover is the HMR PEAKTM TRAINER. This time, expect an updated silhouette and design that’s robust and sleek enough for all your city or off-roading adventures. Materials like mesh and suede have been used on the upper here to accentuate its functionality, with rugged boot laces and lacing hooks to complete the look. The chunky sole — comprising lightweight FLYTEFOAMTM and an original compound material — provides stellar cushioning and excellent grip no matter where you go.
Based on the legendary MEXICO 66 SD style, these sneakers blend the brand’s heritage with a modern twist. The famous Onitsuka Tiger Stripes here are accompanied by ornamental stitching and gradation colouring, and make for the perfect casual sneaker from day to night. Expect advanced technology and materials for superior cushioning and all-day comfort.
Onitsuka Tiger freshens up the now-iconic BIG LOGO TRAINERTM style from the Autumn/Winter 2019 collection, only it’s now bigger and better. Distinguished by its puffed tongue, ankle, and Onitsuka Tiger Stripes, this chunky iteration marries materials like knits and suedes to create a striking look that will bring out the bold pieces in the rest of the collection. The brand has also infused the kicks with fuzeGELTM technology and an OrthoLiteTM X40 inner sole for cloud-like comfort all day.
Onitsuka Tiger brings comfort, convenience, and style to the forefront here by reimagining their popular D-TRAINERTM model as a contemporary mono-sock style sneaker. This sporty-chic pair will take you from smart casual events to after-dark activities without a hitch.