After conquering the seas with its nautical-themed collection last season, Onitsuka Tiger has its sights set on far higher ground this Autumn/Winter 2021.

Inspired by the majesty and grandiosity of the Himalayas during winter, the Japanese brand sought to revive the athletic-chic aesthetics of hiking — more specifically, its historical boom in the 1970s.

The resulting collection is both a nod to Onitsuka Tiger’s long-standing heritage as well as a fusion of fashion and sports with innovation, something Creative Director Andrea Pompilio achieved effortlessly with the help of Toyoki Adachi, designer and art director of textile graphic brand “nowartt”.

Unlike the usual dark tones and heavy silhouette that are associated with the year-end season, this collection is rife with effervescence and attitude. Adachi — whose brand revolves around the idea of “timeless modern art” and “peaceful art — worked closely with the Italian designer to create a unique flower print for the season. This unique floral design was created by combining analog and digital elements, and finds its way onto plenty of Onitsuka Tiger’s timeless separates and accessories.

Driven by the brand’s specialty in functionality, the pieces of this collection — think classic tracksuits, down jackets, and backpacks — sport materials like fleece and nylon for extra durability and warmth.

Even the sneakers echo this sentiment; archival designs are married with contemporary updates and technology here to create some of the most covetable footwear the upcoming season will see. In keeping with the mountaineering theme, expect trekking elements and bigger, bolder silhouettes from the Japanese label.

Can’t wait to get fitted for the season? Onitsuka Tiger will be offering free delivery and 10% off your first online order too. The collection will also be available at Onitsuka Tiger’s Ngee Ann City, Jewel, and Suntec City Mall stores.

Below, some of our favourite pieces from the Autumn/Winter 2021 collection to invest in today.