Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 explores silhouette-play with utilitarian layering

Onitsuka Tiger, a Japanese brand known to meld heritage with innovative sportswear, has amped up their outerwear offering with intricate utilitarian details and distinctive sneaker silhouettes for Autumn/Winter 2023.
As summer slowly transitions to autumn, the outerwear finds its way back into our ensembles again as the most important piece of clothing. Might as well make it effortlessly stylish then, which is why Onitsuka Tiger’s Creative Director Andrea Pompilio experimented with silhouettes and utilised intricate details to make the essential separates look fab, not drab.
Highlights of Onitsuka Tiger Mode Line Autumn/Winter 2023
For the best in class when it came to form and function, Onitsuka Tiger collaborated with Japanese downwear pioneer Zanter for this season’s Mode collection. Famous for being the first and longest-running purveyors of down wear in Japan, Zanter has established itself as one of the most experienced producers since its inception in 1951. To ensure the outerwear collection scored just as high on performance it did on style, Onitsuka Tiger tapped into Zanter’s innovative down-proof processing and high-quality virgin down fabrics for the coats that strutted down the Autumn/Winter 2023 runway.
Voluminous coats take centre stage for the season, standing out from regular ones with details such as needle-punched faux fur. Tailoring enthusiasts will also lust over the spiffy pieces cut from crisp melton fabric.
Then there are the mega anoraks, designed to be layered on an exaggerated voluminous silhouette without any additional bulkiness. Furthermore, they can be complemented by layering the baggy trousers made of nylon and melton or quilted chiffon shorts with see-through padding over smooth boxer shorts, as seen on the runway.
To contrast the larger-than-life outerwear, the inner foundation pieces were kept sleek and fitted. The almost skin-hugging suits and mohair-touch knit giant turtlenecks were highlights, and created a stylish juxtaposition when layered within. Case in point: the lightweight quilted chiffon see-through shirts and visible padding (also an embellishment detail seen with the outerwear) against ribbed, tight silhouette tank tops.
Of course, all eyes were also on Onitsuka Tiger’s progressive-looking sneakers. This season, the newest model of the DENTIGRE series featured an accentuated use of straight and curvy lines that wrap the feet comfortably. Elsewhere, the high-top RUNGER, defined by its iconic hollow soles, upped the ante with the combination of see-through and suede materials. SCLAW also got a new member of the family with the new PUFF shoe design that showcased the distinctive lines on the sole inspired by tiger scratches.
These looks are completed with this season’s must-have bags, including a sleek black camera crossbody bag that can fit all the essentials you need for the day.
Introducing the Yellow MODE Line Onitsuka Tiger logo and brand-new Ginza yellow collection concept store
Debuting in Autumn/Winter 2023 is also Onitsuka Tiger’s “Tiger Yellow” label, designed with a bold font to represent the Milan runway collection. This introduction will also coincide with the brand-new concept store in Ginza, Japan, which will solely offer clothing from the yellow collection runway line. Recently opened in early August 2023, the first collection to be made available in this store will be the collection shown at Milan Fashion Week earlier this February 2023.
Unsure of what to add to your wardrobe this season? Here are our favourite picks from Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection.
10 best pieces to shop from Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection:
1 /10
Who says you can’t be both comfortable and chic at the same time? Keep yourself snug and warm while looking stylish with this monochromatic striped Knit Cardigan with top-stitch details. Commit further to a low-key sophisticated look via a full-coordinated ensemble with its matching pair of Knit Pants.
2 /10
Following Spring/Summer 2023, Japanese culture continues to be an influence, as reflected in this season’s String Dress inspired by the ‘Kimono Obi’. The relaxed draping, paired with a knotted detail, makes it a perfect elegant frock to don for brunch or a girls’ night out. For an effortless look, slip on the thick-soled MOLLETY.
3 /10
Similar to the head-turning orange dress above, this muted draped sheer beige chiffon dress also commands attention with its dramatic drape. This piece overlays a V-neck dress with a shirt dress. Make this your day-to-night choice and experiment with different silhouettes by adjusting the drawstrings of this versatile piece.
4 /10
Padded clothing may be dull, but not this matte grey geometric Padded Shirt from Onitsuka Tiger. Practical and versatile as an outer or middle layer, this oversized statement shirt is surprisingly lightweight thanks to the quilted chiffon fabric. Fun fact: It also adopts the see-through visible padding detail, which is applied to this season’s outerwear. For an avant-garde take, pair it with the matching padded flared shorts with contrasting hem.
5 /10
Fresh to the SCLAW family is the SCLAW PUFF. Sharing the same DNA, they are inspired by wrestling shoes from the 1970s. The distinctive tiger scratches design, reflected at the side of the soles, can add a subtle yet dramatic point to any outfit.
6 /10
A bold new pair of kicks that debuted on the Onitsuka Tiger Autumn/Winter 2023 fashion presentation is the DENTIGRE PUFF. As the newest member of the popular DENTIGRE series, these cushy-looking sneakers’ striking straight and curved lines are accentuated with a puffy effect. Fearless individuals can make a splash on the style front with the pronounced dome-like outer that comfortably embraces the feet all around.
7 /10
Whether you’re dressing up for a dinner date or in comfy casuals to run errands, this functional and minimalist black camera-shaped shoulder bag will fit all the essentials you need. Besides a wallet, keys, and earbuds, it also has room to fit more like your favourite grooming fixes from lip balm to eye drops. You can also customise between cross shoulder and side shoulder length with the versatile adjustable strap.
8 /10
Show your love for Onitsuka Tiger with this classic logo-printed iconic yellow cotton T-shirt. This Global Organic Textile Standard-certified piece features a thick fabric in an oversized fit which exudes a relaxed feel. Perfect for a casual night out, you can also achieve a dressier vibe by layering with an overshirt.
9 /10
Activewear can still be part of your outfit ensemble for the colder months ahead with these striking ribbed leggings. Made with sturdy fabric with good stretch for a comfortable and flattering fit that hugs the skin, this piece makes a good choice to spruce up a look for an errand run in town. Wear it with the matching tank top for an eye-catching coordinated outfit.
10 /10
An edgy statement piece from Onitsuke Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection is this tight-fitting knit dress. Constructed from fabric that’s carefully brushed for each part to create a soft, fluffy texture, it provides warm and cosy qualities to keep wearers snug. Props to the versatile halter neck design feature that allows either an off-shoulder style for a sexy one-piece or tucked in and worn as a top. For a complete look, pair it with pants in matching fabric for a co-ord fashionable attire.