Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 explores silhouette-play with utilitarian layering

Onitsuka Tiger, a Japanese brand known to meld heritage with innovative sportswear, has amped up their outerwear offering with intricate utilitarian details and distinctive sneaker silhouettes for Autumn/Winter 2023.

As summer slowly transitions to autumn, the outerwear finds its way back into our ensembles again as the most important piece of clothing. Might as well make it effortlessly stylish then, which is why Onitsuka Tiger’s Creative Director Andrea Pompilio experimented with silhouettes and utilised intricate details to make the essential separates look fab, not drab.

Highlights of Onitsuka Tiger Mode Line Autumn/Winter 2023

For the best in class when it came to form and function, Onitsuka Tiger collaborated with Japanese downwear pioneer Zanter for this season’s Mode collection. Famous for being the first and longest-running purveyors of down wear in Japan, Zanter has established itself as one of the most experienced producers since its inception in 1951. To ensure the outerwear collection scored just as high on performance it did on style, Onitsuka Tiger tapped into Zanter’s innovative down-proof processing and high-quality virgin down fabrics for the coats that strutted down the Autumn/Winter 2023 runway.

Voluminous coats take centre stage for the season, standing out from regular ones with details such as needle-punched faux fur. Tailoring enthusiasts will also lust over the spiffy pieces cut from crisp melton fabric.

Then there are the mega anoraks, designed to be layered on an exaggerated voluminous silhouette without any additional bulkiness. Furthermore, they can be complemented by layering the baggy trousers made of nylon and melton or quilted chiffon shorts with see-through padding over smooth boxer shorts, as seen on the runway.

To contrast the larger-than-life outerwear, the inner foundation pieces were kept sleek and fitted. The almost skin-hugging suits and mohair-touch knit giant turtlenecks were highlights, and created a stylish juxtaposition when layered within. Case in point: the lightweight quilted chiffon see-through shirts and visible padding (also an embellishment detail seen with the outerwear) against ribbed, tight silhouette tank tops.

Of course, all eyes were also on Onitsuka Tiger’s progressive-looking sneakers. This season, the newest model of the DENTIGRE series featured an accentuated use of straight and curvy lines that wrap the feet comfortably. Elsewhere, the high-top RUNGER, defined by its iconic hollow soles, upped the ante with the combination of see-through and suede materials. SCLAW also got a new member of the family with the new PUFF shoe design that showcased the distinctive lines on the sole inspired by tiger scratches.

These looks are completed with this season’s must-have bags, including a sleek black camera crossbody bag that can fit all the essentials you need for the day.

Introducing the Yellow MODE Line Onitsuka Tiger logo and brand-new Ginza yellow collection concept store

Debuting in Autumn/Winter 2023 is also Onitsuka Tiger’s “Tiger Yellow” label, designed with a bold font to represent the Milan runway collection. This introduction will also coincide with the brand-new concept store in Ginza, Japan, which will solely offer clothing from the yellow collection runway line. Recently opened in early August 2023, the first collection to be made available in this store will be the collection shown at Milan Fashion Week earlier this February 2023.

Unsure of what to add to your wardrobe this season? Here are our favourite picks from Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection.

10 best pieces to shop from Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection: