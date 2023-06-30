Onitsuka Tiger powers the ENDUCTUS sneakers via their newest collab with Street Fighter 6

Are you ready for battle? These pairs of Onitsuka Tiger x Street Fighter 6 Special Edition ENDUCTUS Sneakers will do more than prepare you for anything your day throws at you.

To take on the day while looking suave, channel your inner Street Fighter by wearing Onitsuka Tiger x Street Fighter 6 special edition ENDUCTUS Sneakers, launched in conjunction with the launch of the Street Fighter 6 video game. The collaboration with CAPCOM Co., Ltd. – the creator of the hit Street Fighter game series – will see the rugged, go-anywhere ENDACTUS sneakers get a kick-ass makeover.

This partnership marks the third time both parties have worked with each other, after the Chun-Li-inspired MEXICO 66 SD and Kimberly-inspired DELECITY model.

Both companies, with origins in Japan, have deep cultural roots and elevate their offerings by incorporating new elements while still honouring tradition.

Examining the beefed-up custom-created ENDACTUS sneakers

The collaborative ENDACTUS sneakers is a brand new model that’s specially developed from ground up – from silhouette to embellishments – for Street Fighter 6, and is available in both physical and digital form in the game. This partnership is telling with the outward-facing Onitsuka Tiger logo on the left heel and Street Fighter logo on the right.

Other distinct details include a rugged impression sole, separated outsoles, the square toe-shaped front, and Onitsuka Tiger Stripes expressed through the stitching. The shoes will also come in an exclusively designed shoebox and shopping bag inspired by the Street Fighter 6 logo, elevating them to collector’s item status.

The ENDACTUS come in two colourways – Tai-Chi Yellow and Graphite Grey. Both are compatible colours in the Street Fighter gaming sphere and are definitely sneakers that Guile or Ken would approve of.

Accessing the Street Fighter 6 in-game collaboration

Besides physically obtaining the ENDACTUS sneakers, Street Fighter 6 gamers can also acquire these special edition kicks for their in-game characters. Now available via the Battle Hub in Street Fighter 6, every player is gifted with the Onitsuka Tiger digital interchangeable sneakers skins that can be worn in the game, including the collaborative ENDACTUS shoes.

The Onitsuka Tiger x Street Fighter 6 ENDACTUS costs SGD$370 and will be available for purchase online and at Onitsuka Tiger Ngee Ann City, starting Friday, June 30.