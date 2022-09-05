Onitsuka Tiger spotlights Japanese craftsmanship with its new flagship store in Singapore

Onitsuka Tiger might be known worldwide for its ability to seamlessly merge fashion with sports, and heritage with innovation, but the Japanese label wants to elevate this unique experience with its latest flagship store in Singapore.

Located in Takashimaya Shopping Centre, the new store is bigger and better than ever, having been expanded and refreshed from its existing location for a more luxurious experience from the moment you step in.

No details have been spared here; we’re talking luxe marble-style floors and an Instagrammable chaise sofa lounge corner that’s illuminated by globed chandeliers in the 298-square-metre space – that’s double of its previous blueprint.

Japanese heritage and innovation is still very much at the forefront, evident by the bold NIPPON MADE collection that’s taken centrestage at the store so that sneaker collectors can get up close and personal with Onitsuka Tiger’s pride and joy: Japanese craftsmanship. Here, quality materials are transformed under the hands of skilled artisans to become works of wearable art, from the smallest stitch to every inch of dye that goes into the sneakers.

After conquering the runway at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn Winter 2022 collection will be the first to take over the new flagship store. Inspired by the concept of “Shadow”, the monochromatic collection takes a minimalist approach to athleisure, with details such as floral and flame prints subtly added to the hems of various apparel items.

Onitsuka Tiger’s new flagship store is located at #B1 – 37 & 38 Takashimaya S.C, and is open from 10am. to 9:30pm.

Below, the best pieces to cop from the Onitsuka Tiger Autumn Winter 2022 collection when you visit: