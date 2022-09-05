Onitsuka Tiger spotlights Japanese craftsmanship with its new flagship store in Singapore

Onitsuka Tiger might be known worldwide for its ability to seamlessly merge fashion with sports, and heritage with innovation, but the Japanese label wants to elevate this unique experience with its latest flagship store in Singapore.
Located in Takashimaya Shopping Centre, the new store is bigger and better than ever, having been expanded and refreshed from its existing location for a more luxurious experience from the moment you step in.
No details have been spared here; we’re talking luxe marble-style floors and an Instagrammable chaise sofa lounge corner that’s illuminated by globed chandeliers in the 298-square-metre space – that’s double of its previous blueprint.
Japanese heritage and innovation is still very much at the forefront, evident by the bold NIPPON MADE collection that’s taken centrestage at the store so that sneaker collectors can get up close and personal with Onitsuka Tiger’s pride and joy: Japanese craftsmanship. Here, quality materials are transformed under the hands of skilled artisans to become works of wearable art, from the smallest stitch to every inch of dye that goes into the sneakers.
After conquering the runway at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn Winter 2022 collection will be the first to take over the new flagship store. Inspired by the concept of “Shadow”, the monochromatic collection takes a minimalist approach to athleisure, with details such as floral and flame prints subtly added to the hems of various apparel items.
Onitsuka Tiger’s new flagship store is located at #B1 – 37 & 38 Takashimaya S.C, and is open from 10am. to 9:30pm.
Below, the best pieces to cop from the Onitsuka Tiger Autumn Winter 2022 collection when you visit:
Embodying the season’s overarching concept of “Shadow”, this flame-printed knitted jumper is rendered in a slightly baggy cut and with an asymmetrical hem and distressed details this season. The top is versatile enough to be worn with baggy cargos or skinny jeans, depending on your occasion, and conveys both insouciance and sportiness with ease.
Perfect for the warmer weather here, this vest comes come in an oversized cut that’s just as stylish on its own as it is layered over a light tee. The striped V-neck and sleeve details add sportiness to the street-approved top, as does the brand’s bold branding on the front. Pair with baggy shorts or over jeans to nail the athleisure trend.
Here’s how to look — quite literally — lit. Although minimalist in concept, Onitsuka Tiger added fiery licks of flames to its separates and accessories, and the print works exceptionally well on this drawstring carrier. Crafted out of recycled polyester (because we love an eco-friendly bag), this everyday companion sees two removable straps that can be adjusted to fit your mood or outfit of the day.
Inspired by the GSM and the recognisable platform of the DELEGACY from Spring/Summer 2017, the DELECITY sneakers are a modern interpretation of the retro shoe trend that’s taken the world by storm. Here, the sneaker’s upper is big on showcasing the brand’s heritage-driven design cues, with an OrthoLite sockliner that promises comfort and an ergonomic fit all day.
Pompilio’s innovative way of incorporating Japanese sensibilities into streetwear is clearly demonstrated in this monochromatic tunic, which sees tribal-esque patterns run down the front and on the sleeves. Perfect for nights out with the lads or on intimate dates with your special someone.
Onitsuka Tiger sure knows how to amp up a regular tee. Featuring a sporty mock neck collar and a dramatic ruched keyhole detail, this top – featuring an oversized silhouette – works just as well with jeans as it would with shorts, and promises to be your new weekend favourite. The drawstring detail in front allows you to customise the look according to the occasion, so you’re guaranteed plenty of mileage out of this one.
Take your sneaker game to new heights with this high-top number. The PETAL is a classic court style shoe that ends at your ankles, and sees bands interspersed throughout the white leather upper to add edginess to your street-ready ensemble. For all-day comfort, the shoe is also equipped with AMPLIFOAM cushioning and memory foam material to ensure that you’ll never skip a beat when on the go.
For those who want comfort without sacrificing on style, make this dress your wardrobe staple. Cut in a midi-length with adjustable runching on the side and with a slight flare, the dress is flattering for all body types and will take you from work to after-hours effortlessly.
Flattering mini dresses can be hard to come by, which is why we were stoked when we first laid eyes on this number. Equal parts feminine and chic, the tiered dress comes with two drawstrings – one across the waist and another just above the hips –for a cinched silhouette. Alternatively, wear the dress uncinched and with sneakers for a sportier and more casual look.