Onitsuka Tiger’s Spring/Summer 2023 is a celebration of Japanese minimalism

Onitsuka Tiger is best known for two things: Japanese heritage and innovative sportswear, so it only made sense for the brand to spotlight both for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Centred around Japanese minimalism, creative director Andrea Pompilio draws attention back to the details, turning even the simplest garments into works of moving art.
To celebrate the human silhouette, Pompilio sought inspiration from Japanese culture, creating sculptural skirts that are reminiscent of the hakama worn by Kyudo archers, or using long drawstrings to transform oversized georgette T-shirts into embossed tops. Of course, the collection wouldn’t be complete without a reference to the kimono, and here the national costume is subtly translated via long, wide, flowy sleeves. Seemingly simple features such as the embroidered logo with zigzag stitches also do plenty to elevate these wardrobe staples, as do the decorative seams on the hems.
Three-dimensionality is also a big part of the collection, and movement and volume is achieved via drawstrings, the addition of capes, and rucksack pockets on the back of dresses. You’ll find lots of practicality in the black and white separates and accessories here, but it’s the yellow and green – inspired by the bright hues of Japanese basil leaves – that truly bring Pompilio’s vision to life.
On the shoes front, expect new models like the SCLAW and SCLAW MT, both inspired by wrestling shoes from the 1970s. The TIRRACK, inspired by the SERRANO, sees bold tiger scratch prints on its upper, while the TIGER SETTA NM are artfully crafted in Japan and are heavily inspired by traditional Japanese footwear.
Complete the look with the brand’s It bag for Spring, which comes in three sizes and is reminiscent of vintage bowling bags. The handy carry-alls are too embroidered with the logo and the Claw Stripes, and are perfect for both work and play.
Can’t decide which to shop? Here are our favourite picks from Onitsuka Tiger’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Got a little more than your phone and wallet to carry around? This small shoulder bag, referenced from Onitsuka Tiger’s recognisable logo, is perfect for storing all your daily essentials, and then some. Carry the leather bag three ways – across your body or over your shoulder via its adjustable logo tape strap, or by its top handles like a bowling bag.
Take your adventures anywhere without the hassle of a bulky bag with this handy number. Cut from a glossy nylon fabric, this mini shoulder bag is just as functional as it is trendy. Open the front flap – which features this season’s iconic zigzag stitching – and you’ll find three zippered pockets to keep your essentials organised. The front buckles add a bit of utilitarian edge to this crossbody bag, as does the shoulder strap that’s adorned with Onitsuka Tiger’s logo tape.
If you had to invest in only one tee this season, let it be this. Cut from a structured black fabric, this boxy tee will match just about anything in your wardrobe, from your jeans and khakis for work to shorts and cargo pants for casual days out. The pocket features a disjointed embroidered Onitsuka Tiger logo with zigzag stitches for extra edge.
There’s no better time than now to ditch that dull monochromatic wardrobe. If you don’t know where to start, Onitsuka Tiger has reimagined its classic track top in the season’s colours, complete with zigzag-stitched details throughout and a drawstring detail to convey the idea of movement. The devil’s in the details here, so expect melange-style ribbing and piped seams for a premium look and finish. Pair with the matching track pants for coordinated look, or with your favourite denims for a casual weekend out. Available in yellow, black, and green.
Made in Japan
Another classic that’s been transformed for the season is Onitsuka Tiger’s track pants. Like the Track Top, this wardrobe staple comes with zigzag stitching and the same drawstring on the back pocket to add movement with every step. The centre pleats add versatility to the pair, making them just as suitable for dressier ensembles as they are for casual occasions. Wear with an oversized tee and your favourite Onitsuka Tiger sneakers to nail that summer look.
Made in Japan
For a frock that’s perfect for any occasion, look no further than this sprightly green number. The collared midi dress sees two rows of drawstrings that artfully cinch the waist, and comes with a button-down front for a variety of looks. Wear with the season’s new MEXICO 66 SD, or slip on your best pair of heels for dressier nights.
Made in Japan
More than a national icon, the kimono is an integral part of Japanese culture. Pompilio transforms the blouse this season with flowy exaggerated sleeves that billow elegantly with every move, making it one of the most head-turning separates this season.
Made in Japan
Inspired by the hakama worn by Kyudo archers, this voluminous maxi skirt will up your style quotient with its versatility. Fitted with an elasticated waist, and finished with drawstring details to add movement, this sculptural separate will pair well with every top you own.
Made in Japan
Inspired by wrestling shoes from the 1970s, the SCLAW MT is a unique take on the high-top sneaker, especially since it integrates contrasting socks within. Rendered in a knit fabric that envelops the feet, the shoes are finished with high quality suede and technical mesh panels for extra style points. To put a spring in your step, Onitsuka Tiger has included the fuzeGEL technology in the heel, as well as the brand’s OrthoLite X-40 sockliner for a bounce-like fit.
You can’t beat a good classic, and Onitsuka Tiger’s MEXICO 66 SD is a great example of that. A reinvention of the iconic MEXICO 66, the buttery soft leather sneakers see recognisable details such as the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes, a thin sole, and the cross parts of the heel that represent Onitsuka Tiger and its rich history. Slim shoelaces and metal eyelets add sophistication to this go-everywhere pair.