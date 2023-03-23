Onitsuka Tiger’s Spring/Summer 2023 is a celebration of Japanese minimalism

Onitsuka Tiger is best known for two things: Japanese heritage and innovative sportswear, so it only made sense for the brand to spotlight both for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Centred around Japanese minimalism, creative director Andrea Pompilio draws attention back to the details, turning even the simplest garments into works of moving art.

To celebrate the human silhouette, Pompilio sought inspiration from Japanese culture, creating sculptural skirts that are reminiscent of the hakama worn by Kyudo archers, or using long drawstrings to transform oversized georgette T-shirts into embossed tops. Of course, the collection wouldn’t be complete without a reference to the kimono, and here the national costume is subtly translated via long, wide, flowy sleeves. Seemingly simple features such as the embroidered logo with zigzag stitches also do plenty to elevate these wardrobe staples, as do the decorative seams on the hems.

Three-dimensionality is also a big part of the collection, and movement and volume is achieved via drawstrings, the addition of capes, and rucksack pockets on the back of dresses. You’ll find lots of practicality in the black and white separates and accessories here, but it’s the yellow and green – inspired by the bright hues of Japanese basil leaves – that truly bring Pompilio’s vision to life.

On the shoes front, expect new models like the SCLAW and SCLAW MT, both inspired by wrestling shoes from the 1970s. The TIRRACK, inspired by the SERRANO, sees bold tiger scratch prints on its upper, while the TIGER SETTA NM are artfully crafted in Japan and are heavily inspired by traditional Japanese footwear.

Complete the look with the brand’s It bag for Spring, which comes in three sizes and is reminiscent of vintage bowling bags. The handy carry-alls are too embroidered with the logo and the Claw Stripes, and are perfect for both work and play.

Can’t decide which to shop? Here are our favourite picks from Onitsuka Tiger’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.