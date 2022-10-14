Palace Gucci collab: Collection details, drop date, and where to shop

Hot on the heels of the very successful Hacker Project with Balenciaga and another collaboration with adidas, Gucci has returned with yet another powerhouse partnership, this time with Palace Skateboards.

The latter needs little introduction, but for the uninitiated, the London-based skateboarding and clothing brand has become a mainstay in the streetwear scene for incorporating 1990s and pop culture influences with their VHS-style clothing ads. In other words, it’s kitsch, cool, and everything in between.

The Palace Gucci collaboration will be the brainchild of all three designers – Alessandro Michele, and Palace’s co-founders Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis. The result is a marriage between Italian luxury and London street culture – two unlikely worlds that we can’t wait to see collide.

Palace Gucci: What to expect

The special range is a celebration of “street”, and will feature easter eggs throughout to make each piece truly special. The icing on the cake? Palace will debut women’s ready-to-wear designs, making this collab one for all genders. Because both aesthetics have been merged, expect logos to do the same. On Gucci’s Horsebit loafer, for example, you’ll see a dancing Palace ‘P’ charm; the same emblem also finds itself within Gucci’s iconic monogram canvas too.

On Palace’s classics – we’re talking tracksuits, denims, soccer tees, etc – you’ll see Gucci’s identity scattered throughout. Traditional Gucci duffles are now pyramidal to reflect Palace’s Tri-Ferg logo, and monograms are reconsidered in baby blue, bubblegum pink, or camouflage. You’ll see this synergy on other more luxurious pieces too, like a shearling jacket or two-piece motorbike suit, as well as other unusual collectables. Can’t get enough of Gucci’s sliders? You’ll find Palace’s logo stretched across the strap this time.

If you’re more into the tough guy act, the renegade partnership also riffs on motorcycle culture with a never-before-seen partnership with Moto Guzzi, an Italian motorcycle manufacturer and the oldest European manufacturer in continuous motorcycle production ever. The three-way here sees 50 limited edition V7 motorbikes for sale, each dressed with Palace’s classic woodland camo, Gucci’s GG-embossed leather, and a collaborative monogram by the two.

Another surprise for collectors is a Conforti safe – a witty nod to the ‘Vault’ collection, if you will. The dual-branded safe is swathed in the Palace Gucci monogram, and is inspired by Gucci’s travel trunks of the yesteryear. Expect a golden logo of the two brands to grace the facade, and an embossed suede lining within.

When and where to buy the Palace Gucci collaboration?

The collection will drop online from 21 October 2022 exclusively through Gucci Vault.

This time, the Gucci Vault will also be taken offline and to pop-up stores in Paris, Milan, Tokyo, Osaka, and Bangkok. You’ll also be able to shop the pieces at Palace stores in London, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo, which will be transformed for the occasion. This will be the first time Palace Skateboards has ever allowed another creative to reconfigure these cult streetwear destinations.

Scroll down to view the rest of the lookbook:

(All images: Gucci)