Palace x Oakley: How to cop the capsule collab this week

The highly-anticipated collab with Oakley is slated to land online and at selected Palace stores on 9 and 10 June.

Cult streetwear brand Palace Skateboards is teaming up with outdoor label Oakley for a limited-edition collection comprising sunglasses and apparel.

Taking cues from its archive from the early 2000s, Oakley’s signature Re:Subzero sunglasses have been given a new look that’s fused with today’s streetwear aesthetic, courtesy of Palace. They are available in two colourways, Silver with Prizm Black lenses and Tan with 24-karat gold lenses.

The series of co-branded clothing include a workwear jacket and five-pocket trousers in Sand hues; a Black shell reflective jacket and shorts with a matching belt and zippers; back-zipped hoodies in Sand, Grey and Black; and t-shirts printed with Oakley’s signature skull. Accessories come in the form of six-panel caps, knitted beanies, branded socks and a nylon technical backpack, in neutral shades of Camo, Sand, Grey and Black.













A short film by Palace collaborator Adam Todhunter accompanies the launch. It features London-based skater Savannah Stacey Keenan and her friends exploring a digitally warped world.

This collaboration comes fresh off of Oakley’s collaboration with Satisfy, which also offers a spin on Oakley’s Re:SubZero sunglasses, released just last month.

How to cop the Palace x Oakley collaboration

“Equipment For Our World” will drop on Palace’s official website and in stores and online on 9 June 11am BST in the UK; on the EU online store at 12pm CEST, and on the US online store at 11am EDT/8am PDT. You can also shop the shades in stores in New York and Los Angeles at 11am EDT and 11am PDT respectively.Those in Asia will only be able to shop the collection in Japan in stores and online at 11am JST, as well as via WeChat at 11am CST.