Paris Couture Week 2023: Kylie Jenner wears a faux lion head and other highlights

The Couture Fashion Week kicked off at Paris on 23 January 2023. As per the schedule, Schiaparelli and Dior presented their spring/summer 2023 collections on the first day. Chanel, Valentino, Fendi and others are also set to present their creations.

Iris van Herpen shunned the traditional runway for a digital presentation. Giambattista Valli presented a collection that showcased gowns in a unique style, with colours referring to the season of spring.

But Schiaparelli grabbed every headline possible for the designs sported by Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat as they arrived for the brand’s spring/summer 2023 couture show.

Paris Fashion Week 2023 also saw Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and Dries Van Noten among others present their respective menswear collections.

The highlights from the Couture Fashion Week at PFW 2023

Kylie Jenner and her dress with a lion-head

Kylie Jenner, one of the world’s most followed celebrities on Instagram, arrived at the Schiaparelli show, which opened the Couture Fashion Week, wearing a strapless black velvet gown. But more than anything else, it was the faux lion head affixed to the dress that went viral on social media.

The dress she wore is one of the looks from the new collection and hadn’t even hit the runway when Jenner wore it.

“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials,” wrote Jenner on Instagram while sharing photos of herself in the dress.

Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry said that his collection was inspired by Dante’s Inferno.

The foam animal heads on the dresses that were presented were of a lion, a leopard and a she-wolf. According to Roseberry, they represented “lust, pride and avarice.”

Irina Shayk modelled the lion-head dress on the runway while Naomi Campbell walked in the she-wolf style on an all-black coat.

Dresses bearing faux animal heads were not the only creations at the Schiaparelli show. Among the unique designs were a bronze bustier and a dark tuxedo with oversized shoulders resembling a futuristic jumpsuit.

Doja Cat’s 30,000 Swarovski crystals

Doja Cat ended 2022 with her album, Planet Her, becoming one of the five most-streamed albums globally on Spotify. Glitter was perhaps the most perfect choice for the American wrapper to make her mark at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show at the Paris Fashion Week.

She was covered head to toe in make-up and red jewels and posed alongside Jenner to make a unique style statement.

On its Instagram account, Schiaparelli revealed that 30,000 Swarovski crystals were applied by hand to create the eye-catching look of the rapper. A “red silk faille bustier,” “hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads” and “Trompe l’œil toe boots” completed the American artist’s appearance.

According to make-up artist Pat McGrath, it took almost five hours to create.

Dior draws inspiration from Josephine Baker

Dior presented its collection at an annexe inside the Musée Rodin gardens where 13 giant portraits of African American women such as Eartha Kitt, Nina Simone and Josephine Baker among others by artist Mickalene Thomas graced the interiors.

Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri drew inspiration from the life of Josephine Baker to present the Dior Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture. The dresses were marked by their muted colours and classic styles. They reflected on the 1920s through 1950s era, which Baker defined.

While the runway show was certainly a hit, the attendees added glamour to the event.

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived in a lace corset with a matching jacket. The Crown (2016– ) star Elizabeth Debicki was dressed in a pleated skirt with a sheer blouse.

K-pop group BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who is a Dior brand ambassador, won appreciation in her all-white ensemble. She completed her look with a white and floral Dior top-handle bag.

(Main image: Kylie/@kyliejenner/Instagram; Featured image: The Kittens Room/@TheKittensRoom/Twitter)