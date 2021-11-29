10 stunning party dresses to add to your Christmas holiday wardrobe

The December festivities are well on their way, and pretty soon you’ll need to find yourself the perfect party dress.
If you start now, though, you will be rewarded with extra discounts thanks to the ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales across online fashion retailers. The trendy minidresses of It-girl labels like Jacquemus and Blumarine can now be part of your Christmas holiday outfits, or you can add some sparkle through sultry slip dresses by Off-White and Paco Rabanne. There are also various cut-out styles that would make the likes of Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa swoon.
Whether you’re into frills, sequins or tulle, you’ll find plenty of glamourous options that will impress your friends and family in our party dress shopping guide below. Read on for styling inspiration, bonus promo codes and more.
And while you’re at it, why not spend those extra bucks you saved on some statement accessories for the upcoming festivities? Check out our favourite Y2K-inspired pieces to add some bling to your ensembles (Paris Hilton would approve), or see which fluffy bag you can take with you to your next family gathering.
You can thank us later.
Header photo credit: Edward Berthelot / Getty Images
10 party dresses that you can shop on sale now
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Khaite 'Joanna' cotton twill dress
- Helmut Lang nylon jersey dress
- Off-White pailettes sequined slip dress
- Alexandre Vauthier strapless mini dress
- Retrofête 'Tara' sequined crocheted cotton mini dress
- Christopher Kane organza frill mini dress
- Paco Rabanne gold side-button midi dress
- Blumarine silk ruffled dress
- Molly Goddard 'Shelly' smocked tulle dress
- Jacquemus 'La Robe Basgia' dress
Hosting at your home this holiday? Do so in style with this Khaite maxi dress, which comes in a festive shade of red. Its puffy sleeves add just the right amount of grandeur to your look, while its gathered, flowing skirt ensures you can move around freely. The open back detail also lets you take the dress into your evening festivities.
Rihanna and Dua Lipa are both fans of the cut-out fashion trend, which you can finally try this holiday through this Helmut Lang piece. Elegant and sexy at the same time, the dress is made from stretch nylon jersey that will wrap you figure perfectly, while its cutout reveals a flash of skin at the back. For jewellery, try a statement cuff on the sleeveless arm, or a pair of bold earrings in gold.
If Dua Lipa hasn’t convinced you that you need a shimmering slip dress in your wardrobe, this Off-White piece might change your mind. Made in a flattering gold hue, the dress offers some surprises with its asymmetric neckline and an Off-White logo near its hem.
Alexandre Vauthier shows off his haute couture training in this elegant minidress, which is fitted with pink organza flower on one side. The crepe fabric will stretch snugly around your body, while its strapless, sweetheart neckline means you can show off your favourite statement necklace. Get it for an additional 25% off by using the code “BLACKFRIDAY” on checkout.
Bring some shine to your next party with this sequinned minidress. It’ll feel soft on your skin thanks to its cotton fabric and crochet construction, and the dress’s light pink hue makes it easy to style with dazzling silver accessories. Use the code “BLACKFRIDAY” on checkout for an extra 25% off.
You’ll be the gift in this cheery red Christopher Kane minidress, which is lined with fun frills. Keep the rest of your outfit simple (a pair of pearl earrings, perhaps?) and enjoy an additional 20% off on checkout at Farfetch.
Paco Rabanne’s metallic slip dress is not like the others. On the front, it’s lined with stud buttons that create a ruched effect, which is perfect for showing off your figure. The skirt also opens to a slit, which means you can show off your legs, too.
Flirty and fun, this ruffled Blumarine dress in Y2K pink will be perfect if you’re heading out for a date. Throw on a pair of sandals and bring your favourite glittering handbag to complete the look. Plus, get it for an additional 20% off on checkout at Farfetch.
Molly Goddard’s creations, loved by Rihanna and Blackpink’s Lisa, easily turn heads with their layers of airy tulle. Pair this dress with a pearl necklace and party tights to emphasise its sweetness, or follow Rosamund Pike and throw on combat boots to add some spunk.
This sultry dress by Jacquemus is bound to turn heads. Flaunt your legs with its sheer maxi skirt and be sure to pick a crystal choker or necklace that sits high above the crossed straps and sweetheart neckline.