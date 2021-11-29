Home > Style > Fashion > 10 stunning party dresses to add to your Christmas holiday wardrobe
10 stunning party dresses to add to your Christmas holiday wardrobe
29 Nov 2021 06:33 PM

10 stunning party dresses to add to your Christmas holiday wardrobe

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
10 stunning party dresses to add to your Christmas holiday wardrobe
10 stunning party dresses to add to your Christmas holiday wardrobe

The December festivities are well on their way, and pretty soon you’ll need to find yourself the perfect party dress.

If you start now, though, you will be rewarded with extra discounts thanks to the ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales across online fashion retailers. The trendy minidresses of It-girl labels like Jacquemus and Blumarine can now be part of your Christmas holiday outfits, or you can add some sparkle through sultry slip dresses by Off-White and Paco Rabanne. There are also various cut-out styles that would make the likes of Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa swoon.

Whether you’re into frills, sequins or tulle, you’ll find plenty of glamourous options that will impress your friends and family in our party dress shopping guide below. Read on for styling inspiration, bonus promo codes and more.

And while you’re at it, why not spend those extra bucks you saved on some statement accessories for the upcoming festivities? Check out our favourite Y2K-inspired pieces to add some bling to your ensembles (Paris Hilton would approve), or see which fluffy bag you can take with you to your next family gathering.

You can thank us later.

Header photo credit: Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

 

10 party dresses that you can shop on sale now

Jump To / Table of Contents

Khaite 'Joanna' cotton twill dress

1 /10

Khaite 'Joanna' cotton twill dress

Hosting at your home this holiday? Do so in style with this Khaite maxi dress, which comes in a festive shade of red. Its puffy sleeves add just the right amount of grandeur to your look, while its gathered, flowing skirt ensures you can move around freely. The open back detail also lets you take the dress into your evening festivities.

Khaite 'Joanna' cotton twill dress
Price
S$1,173
Shop here
Helmut Lang nylon jersey dress

2 /10

Helmut Lang nylon jersey dress

Rihanna and Dua Lipa are both fans of the cut-out fashion trend, which you can finally try this holiday through this Helmut Lang piece. Elegant and sexy at the same time, the dress is made from stretch nylon jersey that will wrap you figure perfectly, while its cutout reveals a flash of skin at the back. For jewellery, try a statement cuff on the sleeveless arm, or a pair of bold earrings in gold.

Helmut Lang nylon jersey dress
Price
S$175
Shop here
Off-White pailettes sequined slip dress

3 /10

Off-White pailettes sequined slip dress

If Dua Lipa hasn’t convinced you that you need a shimmering slip dress in your wardrobe, this Off-White piece might change your mind. Made in a flattering gold hue, the dress offers some surprises with its asymmetric neckline and an Off-White logo near its hem.

Off-White pailettes sequined slip dress
Price
S$777
Shop here
Alexandre Vauthier strapless mini dress

4 /10

Alexandre Vauthier strapless mini dress

Alexandre Vauthier shows off his haute couture training in this elegant minidress, which is fitted with pink organza flower on one side. The crepe fabric will stretch snugly around your body, while its strapless, sweetheart neckline means you can show off your favourite statement necklace. Get it for an additional 25% off by using the code “BLACKFRIDAY” on checkout.

Alexandre Vauthier strapless mini dress
Price
S$2,139
Shop here
Retrofête 'Tara' sequined crocheted cotton mini dress

5 /10

Retrofête 'Tara' sequined crocheted cotton mini dress

Bring some shine to your next party with this sequinned minidress. It’ll feel soft on your skin thanks to its cotton fabric and crochet construction, and the dress’s light pink hue makes it easy to style with dazzling silver accessories. Use the code “BLACKFRIDAY” on checkout for an extra 25% off.

Retrofête 'Tara' sequined crocheted cotton mini dress
Price
S$419
Shop here
Christopher Kane organza frill mini dress

6 /10

Christopher Kane organza frill mini dress

You’ll be the gift in this cheery red Christopher Kane minidress, which is lined with fun frills. Keep the rest of your outfit simple (a pair of pearl earrings, perhaps?) and enjoy an additional 20% off on checkout at Farfetch.

Christopher Kane organza frill mini dress
Price
S$838
Shop here
Paco Rabanne gold side-button midi dress

7 /10

Paco Rabanne gold side-button midi dress

Paco Rabanne’s metallic slip dress is not like the others. On the front, it’s lined with stud buttons that create a ruched effect, which is perfect for showing off your figure. The skirt also opens to a slit, which means you can show off your legs, too.

Paco Rabanne gold side-button midi dress
Price
S$766
Shop here
Blumarine silk ruffled dress

8 /10

Blumarine silk ruffled dress

Flirty and fun, this ruffled Blumarine dress in Y2K pink will be perfect if you’re heading out for a date. Throw on a pair of sandals and bring your favourite glittering handbag to complete the look. Plus, get it for an additional 20% off on checkout at Farfetch.

Blumarine silk ruffled dress
Price
S$1,962
Shop here
Molly Goddard 'Shelly' smocked tulle dress

9 /10

Molly Goddard 'Shelly' smocked tulle dress

Molly Goddard’s creations, loved by Rihanna and Blackpink’s Lisa, easily turn heads with their layers of airy tulle. Pair this dress with a pearl necklace and party tights to emphasise its sweetness, or follow Rosamund Pike and throw on combat boots to add some spunk.

Molly Goddard 'Shelly' smocked tulle dress
Price
S$1,281
Shop here
Jacquemus 'La Robe Basgia' dress

10 /10

Jacquemus 'La Robe Basgia' dress

This sultry dress by Jacquemus is bound to turn heads. Flaunt your legs with its sheer maxi skirt and be sure to pick a crystal choker or necklace that sits high above the crossed straps and sweetheart neckline.

Jacquemus 'La Robe Basgia' dress
Price
S$645
Shop here
Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
