Here are the full looks from Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton menswear collection

Pharrell Williams, the new creative director for Louis Vuitton since 2021, has finally debuted his first Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Pharrell, the former singer/producer, took on the new role as Louis Vuitton’s creative director in hopes to break boundaries, and people certainly were not disappointed. The anticipation for his first was hyped up even more when he teased fans of the first campaign with Rihanna via his Instagram one week prior to the reveal of the whole collection.

Although Skateboard P paid his respects to Louis Vuitton’s iconic symbols and patterns, and the previous legacy created by Virgil Abloh, his new vision brought out a new pixelated aesthetic and chessboard pattern to a host bags and apparel.

Pharrell’s first collection took bold moves, taking the classic Louis Vuitton motifs, like the monogram and Daimer patterns, and changed it up by adding his touch with vivid hues of military-inspired deep green, bright yellow, navy blue, and dark red. He brought a new “Damouflage” in as a focus of the collection — a combination of Damier and classic camouflage pixelated.

Pharrell also paid special attention to the accessories, like various-sized bags, funky sunglasses, pearl chains.

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Collection orbits the sun as a focal point for opportunity, responsibility, and enhancement. Pharrell took the sun as his inspiration for the collection as he describes it as “a universal source of life: radiance that energies, heals, and unifies humans across cultures and creeds. As our ultimate guiding light, the sun empowers its pupils to study, improve, and share in our appreciation. It teaches us to shine the light – the love – back on our fellow humans.”

The runway which took place at the beautiful Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, featured a live orchestra, and soundtrack produced by Pharrell Williams himself, and ended with a performance by Voice of Fire featuring Pharrell “Joy.”

The entire event was filled with celebrities from Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Zendaya, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, and many more.

Check out the whole runway collection on Louis Vuitton’s Youtube channel, if you are interested.

(Images: Louis Vuitton)