Platform sandals are the 2000s shoes making a comeback thanks to Olivia Rodrigo

Somewhere between our (pre-pandemic) enthusiasm for chunky boots and our reliance on comfy slippers emerged a whole new beast: a love for platform sandals.

You know, the kind of shoes that you would find on a Bratz doll, which we are all trying to dress like now that fashion has deemed the 2000s as cool again. Nobody makes this clearer than Olivia Rodrigo, who has been wringing our nostalgia to create glossy visuals for her viral music videos like Brutal and Good 4 U.

Rodrigo is one of the many celebrities who have co-signed the comeback of platform sandals. The singer did it most publicly when she visited the White House in July, wearing a Chanel suit and a pair of white Giuseppe Zanotti shoes that resembled Mary Janes, mega-sized.

Before her, Dua Lipa took to the 2021 Brit Awards in a pair of towering “Ghillie” heels by Vivienne Westwood, one of Gen Z’s favourite designers. The shoes, first unveiled on the runway in 1993, has a spiritual successor in the form of Marc Jacobs’ “Kiki” platforms that the Don’t Start Now singer also owns, that Bella Hadid has worn, and that TikTok is currently obsessed with.

The appeal of platform sandals goes beyond generations, as we saw when Beyoncé shared photos of her Versace look on Instagram last week. She wore the Italian brand’s hot pink Medusa pumps, instantly making them the most-wanted Versace piece on fashion search engine Lyst.

Platform sandals are merely the latest in a string of daring 2000s trends, including low-rise jeans and exposed G-strings, that are now back with a vengeance. But be warned: these shoes are not easy to wear thanks to their chunky soles; they proved disastrous even to supermodel Naomi Campbell, who famously fell while strutting the catwalk in the aforementioned Vivienne Westwood heels.

If you think the risks of wearing platform sandals are outweighed by their benefits (e.g. you’ll get to tower over everyone in your trendy shoes), then here are some styles that you can shop now.