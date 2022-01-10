Prada and Adidas will enter the metaverse with their Re-Nylon collection

If you thought the Prada and Adidas collaboration began and ended with sneakers, think again.

It turns out that the duo are launching the Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection, which offers sustainable sportswear for both men and women. This is the first time that we’re getting more than shoes out of the collaboration, which kicked off in 2019 with a pair of all-white Superstar sneakers stamped with the Prada logo.

On top of the Forum sneakers unveiled last week, you can now expand your wardrobe with minimalist tracksuits, sweaters, bags, bucket hats, and more. In other words, you can look like you came straight out of a campaign for Prada Linea Rossa (for those unfamiliar, that’s the Italian brand’s athleisure line). The difference is that these pieces bear both Prada’s triangle logo and Adidas’ iconic Three Stripes — subtle markers of the partnership that will not leave you looking like a billboard for the brands.

What’s even more subtle is the eco-friendly factor. Every piece is crafted in Italy from Re-Nylon, Prada’s signature nylon fabric made from recycled plastic waste. Conscious of its impact on the environment, the luxury brand has completely switched its use of virgin nylon to its sustainable textile, going on to promote the latter with its own standalone line.

Taking Re-Nylon into the metaverse

To celebrate Prada’s green achievement, as well as its collaboration with Adidas, the two brands have planned a “unique digital activation” for the launch of their Re-Nylon collection. Details are still under wraps, but according to a statement from Prada, “fans of the collection will be invited to participate in the metaverse with Adidas and Prada through open-source co-creation.”

Adidas is no stranger to metaverse. Last December, the sportswear giant sold over US$22 million (S$29.8 million) worth of NFTs made in collaboration with the buzzy, Eminem-approved Bored Ape Yacht Club. Prada, too, has made several strides in the virtual space: it’s one of the first luxury brands to work with CGI influencer Lil Miquela, as well as invest in blockchain technology that powers everything from cryptocurrency like Blockchain to the sales of NFTs.

When will Adidas x Prada Re-Nylon launch in Singapore?

To see what Prada and Adidas have in store for the metaverse, wait for the launch of their collaborative collection. It will be released globally on Thursday, 13 January at Prada stores in Singapore, as well as on prada.com (where you can sign up to be notified) and adidas.com/prada.

For now, you can take a look at the duo’s tangible offerings and plan your shopping cart below.

All photos courtesy of Prada.