Dior unveils a new official wardrobe for Paris Saint-Germain stars

For its 2022-2023 season, Dior will continue to tailor the official wardrobe for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football team. Not just that, Creative Director Kim Jones has also curated a collection of exclusive silhouettes for PSG players.

More about the Dior x Paris Saint-Germain collaboration

Dior’s exclusive collection for Paris Saint-Germain is the perfect amalgamation of sports and fashion, albeit with a refined edge. The wide range of selections focuses heavily on black hues with a laidback vibe. Creative Director Kim Jones has crafted the collection keeping the football club’s aesthetic and ethos in mind, which happen to coincide with the French house’s ethos as well.

The exciting collection includes a Harrington jacket, a knitted sweater, and a polo shirt, all of which are adorned with an embroidered Paris Saint-Germain patch and the ‘CD’ initials. Dior Explorer black leather derbies that feature the French maison’s signature oblique in matching tones, and a luxurious Dior Lingot bag that includes the famous ‘CD’ diamond motif are also part of this collection.

For a more sophisticated and dressed-up look, Jones has designed customised formal wear essentials for each player. Focusing on Dior’s savoir-faire, the key pieces include a cashmere coat, a suit, and a shirt, paired with black leather monks. The accessories include a cashmere scarf, a silk tie, and a reversible black or navy blue belt that offers an extra touch of sophistication to the formalwear.

All of these exclusive creations are set to elevate the Paris Saint-Germain team’s style for the upcoming season.

Dior’s official campaign for PSG players

The French fashion house released photos of the new collection on its social media handles. The collection is modelled by several of PSG’s top footballers.

Take a closer look at the collection below:

PSG players’ return to the field

On January 11, the PSG team will return to the field to play against Angers in Ligue 1. On February 14, the team will be debuting their fresh Dior Men’s designs ahead of their Champions League first-leg game against Bayern Munich.

Check out the campaign below:

(Hero and featured image credits: Till Janz & Thomas Chene)