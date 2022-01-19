7 stylish red dresses that will impress this Chinese New Year

With Chinese New Year around the corner, it’s time to think of ways you can add auspicious symbols and colours into your wardrobe. The simplest solution? Getting a beautiful red dress.

Beyond representing prosperity and good fortune, the scarlet shade of your festive outfit also has the advantage of making you look vibrant, exciting, and maybe even sexy. Your geriatric relatives will feel compelled to believe that you have a bright future ahead of you, while your younger cousins might pay you a confidence-boosting compliment or two. We cannot emphasise the selling points of red dresses enough.

If you would like to look like the best version of yourself this festive season, consider our favourite, budget-friendly styles to shop below.

Header photo credit: Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi, The Outnet

The best red dresses to wear this CNY 2022: