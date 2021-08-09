With face masks being mandatory for months to come, it’s high time you realise you don’t have to settle for clinical disposables when Singapore designers are making reusable masks their new playground.

Reusable masks have gone from obligatory protection to protective accessories. Local craftsmen and designers have stepped up to render the mask in scores of fabrics, giving wearers another avenue to express personal style.

Many of these masks made by local designers also enter the market with an important sustainable slant. These masks are upcycled and typically made from surplus fabrics.

The fact that these resuable face masks are washable, rather than disposable, also cuts down on waste produced throughout the entire lifespan of the product. Personal hygiene and sustainability banding for a greater social good? We love to see that.

Plus, these face masks also offers the wider public a gateway to local designers, one they might have never encountered prior. Any opportunity to help a homegrown business is a winning one, in our books.

Lest we continue to wax lyrical, let us just leave you with the list of local designers making reusable face masks in Singapore. If you’d also like to try your hand at making your own face mask, check out our guide here.

Hero image credit: Vera Davidova/Unsplash; all other images credited to respective brands