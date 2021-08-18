Rick Owens x Converse goes dark with the new TURBOWPN sneakers

Through collaborations with Moncler, Dr Martens, and Champion, Rick Owens has been working hard to engulf our wardrobes with his dark aesthetic. Now, he’s doing so with sneakers.

The king of gothic glamour has just unveiled the TURBOWPN sneakers, the latest addition to his collaboration with Converse through his streetwear label, DRKSHDW. The shoes are Owen’s take on the 1986 Converse Weapon, the iconic basketball trainers loved by NBA stars from Magic Johnson to Larry Bird.

All the sportiness of the original Converse kicks has been replaced with a subversive edge on the TURBOWPN sneakers, which features flat laces, exaggerated uppers and platform-like outsoles similar to those seen on Owen’s signature boots.

“When I discovered how powerful just oversizing something a little bit was, which I’ve done with a lot of my clothes, that became one of my tools,” said Owens.

The shoes also feature an elongated tongue branded with the Converse and DRKSHDW logos. That distinctive detail echoes the TURBODRK sneakers launched last month, which were Owens’ square-toed interpretation of another classic Converse silhouette: the Chuck 70.

While those were made of white and black canvas, Owens has designed the new TURBOWPN sneakers to truly satisfy his devoted fans. The shoes are crafted from sleek black leather and are sure to pair easily with all his other dark offerings, such as his statement jackets and drop crotch trousers.

Rick Owens x Converse TURBOWPN sneakers: launch date and price in Singapore

Rick Owens’ new TURBOWPN sneakers are set to drop on 31 August through converse.com and Rick Owens stores. In Singapore, you can shop the limited-edition pair through online retailers with international shipping including Net-a-Porter, Mytheresa, Farfetch and Mr Porter.

Official prices haven’t been announced yet, but you can expect them to range between S$240 to S$270 based on Owens’ previous sold-out Converse collaboration. For now, you can take a closer look at the shoes and see if they’re worth all that hype.

Header photo credit: Nike