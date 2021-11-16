Rimowa taps on fashion’s buzziest labels to reimagine its suitcases for charity

German brand Rimowa has enlisted 10 fashion talents to reinterpret some of its most iconic luggage items.

Enfants Riches Déprimés and Hood by Air are among the labels signed up for the collaboration, which will be sold off to benefit COVAX, an initiative aiming to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccination in as many as 200 countries.

After going unused for months, many suitcases returned to service in the summer, for short or long trips, inspiring a host of designers around the world. Rimowa has hence launched a project with several fashion brands for the holiday season, inviting labels to customise some of its most iconic pieces, including the Original and Classic suitcases, reports WWD.

For this, the brand called on established brands like Hood by Air, Enfants Riches Déprimés, 3.Paradis, About Dreams, Ashley Williams, Clot, Doublet, and Pleasures, drawing on their imagination and creativity to transform the luggage into real works of art.

The specialist website WWD states that this major collaboration will take the form of 26 pieces, including one creation — a suitcase and backpack cover — that transforms into a sweatshirt. The pieces will be presented at an event in New York, November 18, before being offered for sale on Hypebeast’s HBX platform on 22 November 2021.

Dubbed “Vol. 1,” the collection will be sold to benefit the COVAX initiative, working to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccination.

Scroll down for a closer look at the collaborative pieces:







This article was published via AFP.