Rosé, Lewis Hamilton, and Kylian Mbappé stars in Rimowa’s ‘Never Still’ campaign

08 Sep 2023 05:14 PM

Trinetra Paul

Premium German luggage maker Rimowa unveiled its latest chapter of the ‘Never Still’ campaign on 7 September 2023. The fourth edition of the campaign marks the continued collaboration between Rimowa and global stars, such as Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, K-pop idol Rosé from Blackpink, and football superstar Kylian Mbappé to promote the luggage in the ads. Acclaimed music director Hans Zimmer composed the score for the campaign’s films.

More about Rimowa’s ‘Never Still 4’ campaign and its global stars, including Rosé from Blackpink

The spirit of ‘Never Still 4’

With the essence of purposeful travel at its core, the new campaign is a culmination of the progressive mindsets and inspiring stories of these acclaimed achievers. As the brand steps into its 125th year, ‘Never Still 4’ chronicles the evolution of travel from being just a means of leisure and personal enhancement to offering an opportunity to explore within oneself.

‘Never Still 4’ also heralds a new future in the luxury lifestyle segment in a post-pandemic environment. Emelie De Vitis, senior vice president of product and marketing for Rimowa, says, “This 4th chapter of our Never Still campaign signals an evolution as we look forward to what travel means post-pandemic, as a journey towards progress. We are delighted to partner once again with icons that echo our mindset of purposeful travel.”

The celebrated stories fueling the ‘Never Still 4’ campaign

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has been on the go with his career. Talking about the campaign, he said, “It was only through seeing new places and perspectives that I really learned to challenge my way of thinking and to embrace the endless possibilities that the world holds. Home is where I reflect, but it’s through travel that I’m truly inspired.”

Image credit: Rimowa

Fellow global athlete and footballer Kylian Mbappé is also an excellent match for the Rimowa campaign. This rising star is a big favourite among the youth for his on-field charisma and off-field endeavours, and Rimowa captures his indomitable spirit perfectly. Sharing his story, Mbappé said, “When you travel, you see different types of lives, and you learn a lot. I crossed paths with amazing people that I never thought I would meet in my life.”

rimowa rose blackpink never still campaign 2023

For BLACKPINK’s Rosé, travel offers a fresh perspective on life and the meaning of home. The “Pink Venom” singer said, “Travel allowed me to expand my meaning of home. As travelling has become an essential part of my life, I’ve realised that home has become more of a state of mind than a specific place. It’s a collection of memories, experiences and people that provide a sense of belonging.”

The Rimowa ‘Never Still 4’ campaign is accompanied by three films for each star and a combined anthem film that encompasses the entire essence of the luggage makers’ strive for excellence. Zimmer’s captivating music and the German aesthetics usher a fresh lease of life into the luxury travel accessories.

(Hero and feature image credit: Rimowa)

Trinetra Paul

Trinetra is an ardent foodie and bibliophile who writes about films, travel, food and lifestyle. As a writer and literature student, slam poetry and storytelling are her go to jam. When not working, Trinetra is busy looking for her next place to visit or binge-watching Instagram videos for travel inspiration.

     
