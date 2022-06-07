Lifestyle Asia
Home > Style > Fashion > Rising runway star Nicole Liew shares her favourite Y2K style trends
Rising runway star Nicole Liew shares her favourite Y2K style trends
Style
07 Jun 2022 10:20 AM

Rising runway star Nicole Liew shares her favourite Y2K style trends

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Rising runway star Nicole Liew shares her favourite Y2K style trends
Style
Rising runway star Nicole Liew shares her favourite Y2K style trends

It’s safe to say that we’re looking at nowstalgia with a rose-tinted glasses, but we’re not taking them off anytime soon. Gracing our second digital cover is rising fashion model Nicole Liew, who has walked runways in Milan and London Fashion Week.

The 24-year old Singaporean rolled onto set for our digital cover photoshoot with a tank top and baggy jeans, and we managed to catch her during hair and makeup for some of her favourite Y2K style trends.

You might also like…
y2k style trends Nicole liew

Low-waisted pants

“I think everyone used to be quite self conscious so high-waisted pants was the default but it seems that people don’t care now. These pants bring out so much character and it’s nice to see change in fashion.”

(Image credit: @nakedbibi)

y2k style trends Nicole liew

Baggy pants

“Baggy jeans are comfortable and stylish. My fashion inspiration for this trend is Bella Hadid.”

(Image credit: @bellahadid)

y2k style trends Nicole liew

Bright colours

“I think many people fall back on monochrome because it’s safe, but it’s nice to see people on the streets now sporting brighter colours. Personally, my go-to colours are pink, and yellow”

(Image credit: @camila_cabello)

y2k style trends Nicole liew

Unique designs

“Similar to wearing bright colours, unique and interesting designs like butterflies are a refreshing touch.”

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Sunglasses

“Specifically, rectangular-shaped ones with thin frames are my favourite.”

(Image credit: @nicxliew)

fashion trends y2k y2k fashion
Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
Travel Design
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.