Ryan Gosling is Gucci’s latest guy – and we’re not complaining

The House of Gucci has a new and very handsome face, and it is none other than ‘The Gray Man’ himself — Ryan Gosling.

Gosling is now Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci’s new ambassador, and he looks stunning while promoting the Gucci Valigeria travel campaign while wearing outfits from Gucci’s Spring 2022 collection. The campaign is influenced by the ’70s travelling aesthetics.

Creative director Alessandro Michele exclusively chose Ryan Gosling as Gucci’s new muse, announcing him as the perfect embodiment of Gucci’s ideals. And the campaign video proves it.

More about the campaign: Gos X Gucci

Joining the league of other international stars like Jared Lato, Harry Styles, and Lana Del Rey, the Canadian actor is now a part of House of Gucci and fans (aka us) couldn’t be more excited.

The campaign, a film by Glen Luchford, starts with Gosling in a motel room with a Gucci travel case. One can see him pushing the brand’s embellished luggage in a bell boy trolley, while looking dashing in an elegant grey suit. In another imagery, he can be spotted in a vintage car full of Gucci travel bags in a Hawaiian shirt. The video goes back and forth showing him in a motel room, making calls. Lastly, he is seen on a beach with many pieces of Gucci luggage and he actually enters in one later.

Gosling’s other projects

During summers, while promoting his latest movie, The Gray Man, he made headlines for his fits which were actually inspired by another project he was currently working on. He mesmerised fans with his beach blonde hair and pastel teal single-breasted suit jacket with a silky striped shirt.

Gosling is joining Margot Robbie in the movie Barbie as her world-famous boyfriend Ken. He said “I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”

Speaking of the collaboration, it is absolutely on point. Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci said “Travel for Gucci was never purely physical. Gucci is the brand that accompanied the artists, writers, actors, and directors of Hollywood on their journeys…” and as you can see Gosling fits for Gucci.

(Main and featured image credit: GUCCI)