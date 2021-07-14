How to cop the Sacai x KAWS “Wearable Art” collection in Singapore

In yet another collision of fashion and art, Sacai and KAWS are finally dropping their “Wearable Art” collection.

The collaboration was first unveiled in March as part of Sacai’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, which featured the Japanese fashion label’s signature silhouettes remixed with a splash of colour via KAWS’ vibrant artworks.

The offerings of the “Wearable Art” collection span across ready-to-wear and accessories. For the guys, the range includes jackets, cardigans, sweaters and button-down shirts in abstract camouflage prints and colourful patchwork patterns. The same patterns can be seen across the women’s pieces, which include skirts, dresses and sweaters. There’s also a line of unisex T-shirts and hoodies in black or white that are embroidered with the Sacai x KAWS logo.

Accessories-wise, the collection features a tote bag that comes in three different sizes, each available in either the camouflage print or the multi-coloured design. Sacai and KAWS have also created two new designs of the Nike Blazer Low, but more details of the sneakers are yet to be released.

For now, though, you can get your hands on the rest of the collection when it’s released in stores globally this Friday, 16 July. In Singapore, you can shop the pieces at Dover Street Market Singapore (both online and offline), as well as Sacai at Hilton Singapore.

According to a statement from Sacai, the brand’s latest collaboration came out of a “long-held mutual admiration and friendship” between KAWS and Sacai designer Chitose Abe. They were also inspired another meeting of creative minds — that between Dutch abstract artist Piet Mondrian and fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent.

Abe has also had her hands busy with another notable collaboration with French designer Jean Paul Gaultier, which was one of the highlights of Paris Couture Week, not to mention a series of best-selling sneaker collaborations with Nike. Stay tuned for news on when the Sacai x KAWS x Nike Blazer Lows are officially dropping.

Header photo credit: Sacai