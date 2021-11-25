Shearling bags are the fluffy fashion trend to try this holiday

As the approaching winter season calls for fleece clothing and Uggs, it’s inevitable that our favourite accessories have also gotten to fluffy treatment. Enter: shearling bags.
Blame Bottega Veneta, which made a convincing case for the trend by launching plush iterations of its bestselling bags like Jodie and Arco. Blumarine, too, has tapped on our Y2K nostalgia through its bejewelled handbags in pastel hues, much like the ones we would have seen our favourite celebrities carry around in the 2000s. And let’s not forget that Rihanna has been pushing the furry fashion agenda for a while now.
Shearling bags are even more appealing now that they come in all silhouettes, from bucket bags to practical totes. Fashion brands are also offering them in a rainbow of colours — what better way to make your holiday party outfit pop? It’s the one winter-inspired trend that you can actually pull off in Singapore, so we don’t see why you shouldn’t embrace it. Literally — these bags can double as pillows on your next flight.
You’ll look just like a 2000s princess with Blumarine’s fluffy tote, which even comes with a bejewelled ‘B’ logo on the front. Other bonus points: its lilac shade is one that’s currently trending, and if you buy it on Farfetch, you can get it for an additional 20% off thanks to the luxury retailer’s Black Friday sale.
Staud’s knack for making chic bags for city girls is ever present in its own shearling offering, Bean. Wear it out in the day for brunch, and detach the strap to turn it into a clutch that will suit your evening plans.
Run, don’t walk, to get your hands on this Jacquemus crossbody bag. The Le Rond, crafted from suede with shearling trims, has already been stamped with the approval of several fashion influencers during Fashion Week, especially in this vibrant orange hue.
Saint Laurent’s clutch is something we can see being toted on Gossip Girl: it is both fun with its hot pink hue, and luxe with its chevron quilting and signature YSL logo plaque. Wear it with your favourite party dress.
Bottega Veneta’s bestselling Jodie bag, loved by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, has a new look. The Italian luxury brand has swapped the It-bag’s signature intrecciato weave for a plush shearling exterior, dyed in a shade of purple that is sure to stand out.
Straight out of Barbie’s closet, this Marni bucket bag comes in an irresistible pink colour that works well with its plush texture. Carry it from its gold-tone top handle, or go hands-free with its detachable orange leather strap.
Miu Miu captures sunshine in this furry tote. With its joyful colour, the top-handle bag, which includes a matching logo tab and a suede pouch, will leave others smiling.
Take the trend into the office with this roomy shopper tote from DKNY. Roomy interior and neutral colour aside, the bag also gets some points for being crafted from faux shearling. Shop it on Farfetch to get an additional 20% discount on checkout.
Just as Prada’s raffia tote bag ruled the summer, so will its new shearling tote be everywhere this winter. Keep your stuff organised with the zipped logo pouch inside the bag, or transform the tote into a shoulder bag with the detachable leather strap.
Heading out for a picnic? You’ll find this faux-shearling tote from swimwear brand MC2 Saint Barth very convenient, with its spacious interior and zipped compartments.