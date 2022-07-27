Lifestyle Asia
Your shopping guide to nailing the crochet trend this summer
Style
27 Jul 2022 06:24 PM

Your shopping guide to nailing the crochet trend this summer

Michelle Chan
Editor
Your shopping guide to nailing the crochet trend this summer
Style
Your shopping guide to nailing the crochet trend this summer

Crochet bags to bring to the beach? Think crochet everything, baby. If a look at the Resort 2023 trend leaves any sort of impression, it is the fact that yarns are claiming a permanent stay in your wardrobe. It’s vacation time!

We spent the last season witnessing crochet creeping its way from beach staples (read: oversized totes and swimsuit cover-ups, and them only) onto everyday items, meaning it’s now socially acceptable to go anywhere with a beach psyche (and body). Working nine to five? Get comfy with your favourite crochet shrug. Sipping a Long Island Iced Tea at the local hot spot? Make sure to dress and impress in your matching crop crochet set.

Sky’s the limit, girlies, just remember: keep calm and imagine the sounds of ocean waves whenever minor inconveniences strike. You’re chilling at the beach, and life has never been so beautiful.

  • Moschino Resort 2023
  • Moschino Resort 2023
  • Moschino Resort 2023
  • Moschino Resort 2023
  • Moschino Resort 2023
  • Etro 2023

Resort 2023: The One Size Fits All

  • Etro Resort 2023
  • Etro Resort 2023
  • Diesel Resort 2023
  • Anna Sui Resort 2023
  • Anna Sui Resort 2023
  • Blumarine Resort 2023

Ready for the summer nonchalance to give you a reason to wake up every day with a smile? Try on crochet — the most cheerful form of mesh top there is — through the kaleidoscopic lenses of Miu Miu, LOEWE and more.

Tying the knot with crochet:

Jump To / Table of Contents

Miu Miu's colour-block cotton top

1 /5

Miu Miu's colour-block cotton top

Isn’t the halter neck just the most Y2K design to ever exist? Drawing inspiration from patchwork to convey a DIY sentiment, this Miu Miu top is hard to pass, and harder to look away from. Just watch how Cardi B slayed in it.

Price
€ 720 (approx. S$1,015)
Get it here
Loewe Paula's Ibiza crocheted cotton triangle bikini top

2 /5

Loewe Paula's Ibiza crocheted cotton triangle bikini top

Feeling fruity? Make beach day an extra juicy affair with this LOEWE bikini. Radiating playfulness with its watermelon-inspired design, this number gets along with the other eclectic accessories from the Paula’s Ibiza line like a house on fire.

Price
Approx. S$250
Get it here
Cormio's 'Vanessa' dress

3 /5

Cormio's 'Vanessa' dress

The Cormio persona is an OG alt-girl navigating our fantasy of Y2K today. She has the look and attitude down to a T, and is incorporating modern elements into her whimsically sweet wardrobe. Case in point: this Vanessa dress in bright stripes and a barely mini length.

Price
Approx. S$192
Get it here
Sea's 'Hayden' crochet halter neck top

4 /5

Sea's 'Hayden' crochet halter neck top

Your first rodeo? This Hayden top by Sea is probably the safest bet for aspiring crochet wearers — from the breezy colour scheme to the universally beloved round pattern, what’s not to adore about it? Better yet, it’s something you can layer over your bikini top. Talk about serving its intended purpose.

Price
HK$1,535.27
Get it here
YarnOver's 'Val' corset top & 'Flamingo' skirt

5 /5

YarnOver's 'Val' corset top & 'Flamingo' skirt

First off: oh my god, cute. Handcrafted with love in Nigeria, YarnOver’s entire line-up gives you the warm fuzzies with its vibrant colourways and hyper-feminine designs. Forget about bespoke suits and gowns, get your custom, made-to-measure crochet sets from YarnOver today.

Price
Custom
Order through DM here
Hero Image: LOEWE / Featured Image: YarnOver
Michelle Chan
Editor
A girl who got one (1) nostril piercing and let it dictate her entire style journey. Email me anything interesting!
Thank you for your subscription.