Perk up your style quotient with these trendy and functional shoulder bags for women

From accommodating almost anything to the dainty ones that make you look like a true-blue fashionista, shoulder bags for women are more than just an essential accessory. They are a staple in the accessory troves for how they combine both utility and fashion in a design. Bringing the look together, it also ends up becoming the essence of that look a lot of times.

The bag industry for women is brimming with a myriad of shoulder bag styles, each with a charm of its own. From statement and chic styles that amp up a dressy fit to casual bags for a streetwear outfit or formal bags for that perfect workplace ensemble, the options are plenty. Not to forget how the use of distinctive materials, hues and innovative patterns further widens the scope of options to choose from.

How to choose the best shoulder bags for women?

Although there are umpteen options to handpick from the sea of shoulder bag designs and styles, that’s not the only factor that helps you get the best one; you will have to consider many other essential factors. After all, a bag is as much a necessity as it is a fashion statement. Here’s a quick guide to help you decide which bag to opt for every time.

Comfort

Although the look of the bag matters, especially when it comes to styling your ensemble, you should always consider its comfort level. The strap should be comfortable and not pressing and hurting the underarm skin. If you usually carry a lot of essentials, try considering a bag that is lightweight and has broader straps.

Ease of compartments

If you tend to carry plenty of things in your bag, opt for a design that also has different compartments like an external and internal zip pocket, sections and slide pockets. Such divisions in a bag help in keeping your stuff organised and finding them a lot easier. For instance, the Burberry Medium Catherine Quilted Bag (Buy it for SGD 4,990 on Nordstrom) with a main compartment and other additional pockets will keep your essentials separate making it a perfect pick for the office.

Size

Shoulder bags come in many sizes spanning from small sling pouches to oversized totes. Choose a size that you’re comfortable carrying around and feel would hold all your essentials that are a must.

Purpose

There’s a shoulder bag style for every occasion, and you should always consider what purpose you are looking for a bag for. If you’re looking for a workplace bag, a tote or a satchel would be ideal. Whereas, if you’re looking for a small dressy design that you can accessorise your party outfits with, a piece such as the Bottega Veneta Leather Shoulder Bag (Buy it for SGD 6,230 on Nordstrom) should be your go-to.

Quality

Be it the material used in its making, the finesse of the stitching or the hardware used for closures, straps and decorative accents, always look for a quality bag. A durable and good quality bag can last you for years more so when taken care of the right way.

What are the types of shoulder bags for women?

Shoulder bags are a category that encompasses different kinds of bags, with distinctive styles and sizes. Here are some of the most common types of shoulder bags that women can splurge on.

Hobo bag — an unstructured and slouchy bag in a crescent shape with straps long enough to carry the bag on shoulders.

Tote bag — usually a large bag (also known as a shopper) with single or double straps.

Slings — a small bag with a long strap worn on the side or looped across the opposite shoulder to wear as a cross-body bag.

Baguette bag — a small bag with a strap that’s big enough to make wearing it on your shoulder comfortable and small enough to hold the bag as a top handle.

Satchel bag — a bigger version of the classic sling that can even hold books and iPads.

Barrel bag — a small to medium-sized cylindrical bag with a long strap.

Check out some of the most stylish shoulder bags for women

(Main Image Courtesy: Fernanda Simões/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: Victoria Akvarel/Pexels)