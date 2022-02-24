Fall/Winter 2022 shows at Paris Fashion Week to watch out for

Paris Fashion Week (PFW) is all set to return with physical shows this year, and will unveil the Women’s Fall/Winter Ready-to-Wear collection from 28 February – 8 March 2022. The provisional schedule of shows reveals 95 brands that will showcase their designs. Out of these 95, there will be 45 physical runway shows, 37 physical representations, and 13 online collections.

While the event’s organiser, Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, has indicated that “formats will depend on the evolution of the health situation and measures taken by public authorities”, fashion enthusiasts are looking forward to latest collection by Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Saint Laurent, Balmain, Balenciaga, Off-White, Stella McCartney, Miu Miu, Chloe, Givenchy, Valentino, Rick Owens, Vivienne Westwood and The Row.

However, we have curated a list of fashion houses and designers that have something interesting to offer in PFW 2022.

Here are some of the best Paris Fashion Week 2022 shows to watch out for:

Off-White

The fashion company will kick off the PFW 2022 on 28 February, showcasing the “Sticks & Stones” collection in two formats at 8:00 pm Central European Time (CET). One will be a livestream on PFW’s online portal, while the other is a live show.

By showcasing Virgil Abloh’s final designs, the show will be a tribute to the founder who died in November 2021.

Yohji Yamamoto

The Japanese designer will be presenting his ready-to-wear women’s collections for the Fall/Winter edition of the PFW 2022 on 4 March. This will be shown as a livestream and invitation-only physical event at 7:00 pm CET.

Rokh

Founded by Seoul-born Rok Hwang, the renowned London-based fashion house will be showcasing its designs on 5 March. At 6:30 pm CET, Rokh will be an invitation-only event, with a live streaming option for its audience.

Chanel

Chanel will have a by-invitation event this time. The film of the show will be revealed at 3:00 pm CET. They are scheduled for a live show on PFW’s website at 10:30 am on 8 March.

Lanvin

Considered to be a staple of the PFW calendar, Lanvin will also be going digital. They will be presenting ready-to-wear designs at 10:00 am CET on 5 March.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton, which traditionally closes the PFW, will be showcasing its unique designs to the fashion world at 2:30 pm CET on 7 March with two events — a live show that will be broadcast along with a physical runway show — at the same time.

Marine Serre

The sustainability-focussed French brand will display its designs on models on 4 March. It will be returning to the runway after several digital events. Marine Serre is scheduled for both live and runway events at 9:00 pm CET.

The Row

Headed by the Olsen twins, Ashley and Mary-Kate, this New York City-based luxury brand will be making a comeback in Paris after showcasing its collection for the fashion week’s 2016 spring show. They will have a live show and a by-invitation event at 11:30 am CET on 2 March.

Rui

Among the list of interesting debuts, the genderless label founded by Chinese designer Rui Zhou, Rui will be combining digital and clients-only events for an hour at 11:30 am CET on 5 March.

In 2021, Zhou shared the Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize for Young Designers with Colm Dillane and Lukhanyo Mdingi.

Christian Dior

The fashion brand will be presenting its ready-to-wear collection for women online along with a live show on 1 March. It will be staging its designs in PFW for an hour from 2:30 pm CET.

Balmain

Balmain will be livestreaming its collection along with an invitation-only physical show on 2 March. It is scheduled for a one-hour presentation at 8:30 pm CET.

Givenchy

This brand will be going live with its designs online and offline at the Fashion Week on 6 March. The time allocated for Givenchy at the PFW Fall/Winter 2022 is from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm CET.

Valentino

Valentino is all set to showcase its ready-to-wear designs at the PFW 2022 on 6 March. It will host a livestream and an invitation-only show at 3:00 pm CET.

Miu Miu

The high-fashion Italian brand owned by Prada will be showcasing its ready-to-wear collection for women on 8 March. There will be two formats for Miu Miu at 2:00 pm CET — invitation-only and live streaming event.

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent will also be presenting its collections in the Fall/Winter season of the PFW 2022. It will have a one-hour presentation on 1 March. The fashion brand will be combining a live show along with a live streaming segment for its audience at 8:00 pm CET.

