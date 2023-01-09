5 best Skechers sneakers for men to amp up your style

If you’re a sneaker lover, you must have heard of the American footwear company Skechers. Known for designing both athletic and casual footwear, Skechers is a go-to brand for many among us. Additionally, items like the Memory Foam range are the most popular creation of Skechers and are vouched for by celebrities across the world. From fit to style, Skechers sneakers for men prioritise delivering a comfortable experience to their customers. So, let’s get to know a little more about the brand.
How to choose Skechers sneakers?
When you’re buying stylish sneakers for men, you need to consider a few things to make sure you get the right pair in hand. The same applies when you’re looking for a pair of sneakers from Skechers. Here is a list of the key criteria.
Purpose
While scrolling through a selection of shoes, you must know the use of footwear — is it for casual wear or runs or just a sporty look? Once you know your requirement, it’ll be easier to narrow down your search.
Size
The next thing is to ascertain the size of your shoe. The best way to go about this is to measure your feet as per the instructions provided on the size chart. You don’t want your sneakers to be too tight or too loose. Only when you find the perfect fit, you’d be able to experience flexibility and the optimum level of comfort.
Budget
Skechers is usually a more affordable option than many other luxury brands on the market. The comfort that the brand offers makes it worth the investment. It also has a diverse range of shoes available at various price levels for you to explore.
One great option to try is the Skechers Orvan Trayver Arch Fit Knit Sneakers (Buy for SGD 115.41 on Nordstrom). It comes with a memory foam cushioned insole, which will give you the utmost comfort.
Check out the best Skechers sneakers that men should own
You can’t take your eyes off these classic style sneakers from Skechers. The Go Golf Arch Fit Set Up Waterproof Spikeless Golf Shoe collection features shock-absorbing Arch Fit® insole for even weight distribution. Not to mention the breathable body of sneakers comfortably cushions your feet while you’re on the move.
Looking for a pair of sneakers that you can slip on and move around all day long with zero discomfort? Say hello to these Arch Fit Knit Sneakers from Skechers. These shoes are designed to ensure a balanced weight dispersion and comfortable arch support. Coupled with a removable insole, the shoes are lightweight and shock-resistant.
If you’re a hiker or trekker, the Arch Fit® Dawson Argosa Waterproof Sneaker can be your ideal companion throughout the journey. These sneakers deliver optimum comfort for long hours, thanks to the durable Goodyear® Performance sole. The sneakers are also waterproof that protects your feet against rain and puddles. Slip into this pair for the ultimate comfort.
Synthetic upper, removable Arch Fit® insole and podiatrist-certified arch support, what’s not to love about the Arch Fit D Lux Running Shoe from Skechers? Sleek in style and the best in comfort, these shoes absorb shock instantly to deliver supreme flexibility when you’re running or walking.
Slide your feet into these sneakers and let your feet experience ultimate comfort. The patented Arch Fit® insole system with podiatrist-certified arch support makes the pair one of the best slip-on sneakers to get. It gives you a relaxed fit and balanced weight distribution to make your movements resilient.
