Stylish, practical and comfortable: These are the trendiest sling bags for men to buy right now

A sling bag is a small, cross-body bag worn over one shoulder. They are popular among men and women of all ages and have become increasingly handy in recent years. Sling bags for men are a rage these days and it’s not hard to see why. They’re stylish, practical and versatile, making them an excellent choice for any man on the go.

Sling bags are ideal for carrying everyday items including your wallet, phone and keys. Most sling bags are made from durable materials such as nylon or canvas. You can also find designer and leather variants that are more on the pricier side.

Whether you are looking for something casual or dressy there’s a sling bag for every occasion.

How to choose the best sling bags for men?

Know your measurements

Sling bags come in a variety of sizes, so it’s important to know your own dimensions before shopping. Measure the width of your back and chest and make sure to leave enough room for movement.

Consider what you’ll be carrying

If you’re only carrying a few essentials, a smaller sling bag can suffice. But if you need to pack more items, opt for a larger bag with multiple compartments. However, it should not be too big and cumbersome to carry around. The Calvin Klein Jeans Logo-Print Messenger Bag (Buy it for SGD 161 on Farfetch) is a perfect example.

Find a comfortable fit

Make sure the sling bag’s straps are adjustable to find a comfortable fit regardless of your body size. The straps should be padded and must distribute the weight evenly across your shoulders.

Choose a style that suits you

Sling bags come in a range of styles, from sporty to sophisticated. Pick one that matches your personal taste and fashion sense.

Make a style statement with these fashionable sling bags for men

(Main image: Courtesy MART PRODUCTION/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Fotosragrop/Pexels)