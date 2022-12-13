Stylish, practical and comfortable: These are the trendiest sling bags for men to buy right now

A sling bag is a small, cross-body bag worn over one shoulder. They are popular among men and women of all ages and have become increasingly handy in recent years. Sling bags for men are a rage these days and it’s not hard to see why. They’re stylish, practical and versatile, making them an excellent choice for any man on the go.
Sling bags are ideal for carrying everyday items including your wallet, phone and keys. Most sling bags are made from durable materials such as nylon or canvas. You can also find designer and leather variants that are more on the pricier side.
Whether you are looking for something casual or dressy there’s a sling bag for every occasion.
How to choose the best sling bags for men?
Know your measurements
Sling bags come in a variety of sizes, so it’s important to know your own dimensions before shopping. Measure the width of your back and chest and make sure to leave enough room for movement.
Consider what you’ll be carrying
If you’re only carrying a few essentials, a smaller sling bag can suffice. But if you need to pack more items, opt for a larger bag with multiple compartments. However, it should not be too big and cumbersome to carry around. The Calvin Klein Jeans Logo-Print Messenger Bag (Buy it for SGD 161 on Farfetch) is a perfect example.
Find a comfortable fit
Make sure the sling bag’s straps are adjustable to find a comfortable fit regardless of your body size. The straps should be padded and must distribute the weight evenly across your shoulders.
Choose a style that suits you
Sling bags come in a range of styles, from sporty to sophisticated. Pick one that matches your personal taste and fashion sense.
Make a style statement with these fashionable sling bags for men
Featuring a rigid design inspired by turtle shell presented in metallic finish, this sling bag by Diesel is for the ones who do not compromise on style. Along with an embossed logo to the front, the bag also offers adjustable shoulder straps, two way zip fastening, internal slip pocket and buckle fastening.
A stylish addition to the “Space” collection, this Balenciaga sling bag is a planet conscious product made from recycled nylon. With a retro style NASA patch on the front, the bag features top zip fastening, internal and slip pockets and adjustable shoulder straps.
An effortlessly stylish faux leather bag designed to suit any occasion. The Calvin Klein Jeans Logo Print Messenger Bag is the one that you’d want to grab before you head out of your home. Perfectly sized, the bag isn’t cumbersome to carry yet big enough to hold all your valuables safely. The shoulder straps are adjustable and ensure optimum comfort.
Fusing the iconic logo of Lacoste with a modern design, this bag for men is the perfect addition to any smart-casual look, whether you’re at work, out with friends or on a night out. The bag also offers zippered fastening along with adjustable straps for the fitting of your choice.
One of the excellent sling bags by Tumi, this bag features best in class functionality, style and superior performance. It offers multiple pockets, both interior and exterior. It also has a dedicated slip pocket to slip in and out your cell phone with ease.
Flaunt the classic style of Emporio Armani with this logo print calf leather messenger bag. Adjustable straps make the bag super comfortable while the front zip fastening pocket flap allows quick access to your essentials. The main compartment is spacious to enough to hold all your valuables and comes with a top zip fastening feature.
One of the most stylish sling bags for men, this piece from Coach is a real favourite amongst fans of the brand. Classy and chic, it features a dual compartment design along with adjustable sling straps. Made of leather, it is durable, easy to carry and looks exceptionally good.
Another excellent sling bag for men, the Coach Monogram Crossbody Bag is the perfect combination of luxury and style in one sling bag. It features a panelled design and spacious compartment to hold your valuables safely. It comes with adjustable straps that can be adjusted to the fit of your liking. It is stylish and goes perfectly with casual outfits.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, sling bags for men are in trend and used by men for both formal and casual settings.
Answer: Men can carry sling bags for casual outings as well as for more formal settings such as meetings.
Answer: You can style sling bags by opting for one that matches or complements your outfit. For instance, if you are wearing a casual outfit, a sling bag with prints can go well. On the other hand, if you are headed to a meeting, opt for a solid colored sling bag that also has a dedicated pocket for your notebook or tablet.