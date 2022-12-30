The best slip-on sneakers for men that promise both comfort and style

There are times like this — one really wants to step out in absolute comfort and ease of a slipper but without compromising on the style quotient that comes with sneakers. Isn’t it? For such instances when a sneaker might be too much and a slider just too relaxed, there’s a saviour to help you toe that line — slip-on sneakers.
Having a fuss-free silhouette without any hassle of laces or hook-and-loop closure, slip-on sneakers are as easy as slipping in and out off a slider. Whether you’re stepping out for work or running errands, hitting the gym or going for a date, such shoes always make for a sartorial choice. And let’s not forget how convenient they prove to be while travelling and especially at airport security checks.
Moreover, sneaker brands in recent years have been going all avant-garde with their collection of slip-on sneakers for men to ensure you find that perfect pair for every occasion and event. From experimenting with different materials and colourways to incorporating distinctive technologies in the designs, they’re constantly upgrading their extensive range of stylish yet comfortable pieces, which obviously leaves everybody spoilt for choices. While unconventional sneakers like the Nike Go FlyEase (Buy for SGD 215 on Nike) have been re-shaping the face of slip-on sneakers, classics like the Vans Slip-On Pro Sneakers (Buy for SGD 343 on Farfetch) still remain as iconic as ever.
Additionally, the versatility of these shoes makes it really easy to style them with different types of apparel. For instance, you can pair your sneaker-style leather loafers with both trousers at the workplace or denims while hanging out. Similarly, simplistic canvas slip-ons can be styled effortlessly with your athleisure wear, your formal suit or street shorts. And while we understand why these shoes deserve a place in every sneaker collection, we also know how difficult it can get for you to choose a pair from a sea of options. Fret not, as we’ve shortlisted some of the best slip-on sneakers for men to take your pick from.
Here are some of the best slip-on sneakers for men who’re always on the go
Much like white lace-ups, a pair of white slip-on sneakers is a must in your shoe closet for how they can be worn and styled with literally everything. And these round-toe shoes for men by Prada can make for a great pick. With a textile upper, rubber outsole and comfortable footbed, the pair can be your perfect companion as it delivers both comfort and style.
Taking the slip-on shoes game multiple notches above is the Nike Go FlyEase that makes taking on and off these shoes a breeze. It’s great for people with limited mobility and for anyone who always wants to get going quickly because of the way the shoes open up. Yes, the entire heel including the sole hinges open and stays like that for you to simply slip in and step down, which moves the heel back into place. While the airy and durable fabric lets your feet breathe and lends the shoe a lightweight structure, the plush cushion foam provides comfort like no other.
And obviously, no list of slip-on sneakers for men can ever be complete without the mention of Vans. They are iconic staples that have been around since forever and will always be. Available in an array of designs, they are made with sturdy canvas uppers, elastic side accents, supportive padded collars and the signature rubber waffle outsoles. This pair of black denim slip-ons can be styled with any type of clothing and almost every hue.
The classic Alpargata Terrain shoes by TOMS are yet another slip-on sneakers that promise both comfort and upbeat casual style. Crafted in a stunning black colour with highlights in lighter shades, the easy-breezy silhouette of this design is worth every buck. The shoes have a removable OrthoLite Eco LT insole and rubber sole for intense comfort, traction and breathability. Made with a canvas and suede upper, the pair is water-resistant.
Step out in style with the retro-inspired Adidas Originals Nizza RF Slip Shoes. With vintage B-ball DNA mixed with a staple pattern from the skating world, this shoe has been designed for everyday wear. With a textile upper and a rubber outsole, this pair is comfortable for even longer commutes.
It’s time to elevate your wardrobe with these bold and versatile Memphis trainers by Jimmy Choo that are fashioned from a blend of smooth lambskin leather and flexible green neoprene. The pair features a multi-faceted heel and rubber sole to provide optimum comfort while the pull tabs ensure ease of slipping into the shoes. While the brand logo on the front finishes off the look perfectly, this pair can be styled with almost all kinds of casual and streetwear looks.
A remarkable mix of both classy and casual, these slip-on sneakers for men by Dolce and Gabbana in a black hue makes for the perfect out-and-about footwear. They subtly elevate your street style and can be styled with all kinds of looks . While the upper is made in polyester and rayon, the inner lining is 100 percent lambskin with a rubber outsole. The printed brand logo on the front further adds an exquisite touch to the design.
This pair of slip-ons by Puma in collaboration with Palomo is inspired by the rebellious athletes who ruled sports and broke stereotypes through the seventies. A unisex pair, it is crafted with leather and the chunky, trail-inspired rubber sole for a look that checks both the occasion wear and casual wear boxes. It’s the perfect semi-casual slip-on loafer that also features tassels and buckle detailing with a comfortable footbed that makes wearing this shoe for longer periods pure joy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Slip-on sneakers are essentially shoes that do not have any laces or hook-and-loop closure to fasten the shoe to the foot. They can be quickly put on and taken off like a slipper or a slider. While they’re typically low-rise, a lot of high-top slip-on sneakers have also been released in recent times.
Answer: It all comes down to your preferences, likes and dislikes. Both lace-up sneakers and slip-on sneakers have their own appeal and style. However, if you’re looking for a shoe that’s easy and quick to wear and take off, slip-ons undoubtedly make for a better choice.
Answer: Much like any other sneaker, whether a shoe is good and comfortable for walking depends on various factors like the outsole, the insole cushioning, the snug fit, traction and grip. No matter what type of shoes you intend to buy for walking, opt for proper walking shoes since they're also made with different technologies that aid the wearer and provide them optimum comfort.
Answer: One of the best parts about slip-ons is that they can be styled and paired with any type of clothing. From denims and trousers to joggers, shorts and even ethnic wear, you can literally pull off anything with such shoes.
Answer: You can opt for slip-on sneakers for running however, it is important to ensure that they are proper running shoes and not casual slip-ons. Your slip-on running shoes should have a comfortable cushioning sole, an outsole that lends grip and traction, a snug sock-like fit and other such features that ensure comfort and reduced risk of injuries.