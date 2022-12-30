The best slip-on sneakers for men that promise both comfort and style

There are times like this — one really wants to step out in absolute comfort and ease of a slipper but without compromising on the style quotient that comes with sneakers. Isn’t it? For such instances when a sneaker might be too much and a slider just too relaxed, there’s a saviour to help you toe that line — slip-on sneakers.

Having a fuss-free silhouette without any hassle of laces or hook-and-loop closure, slip-on sneakers are as easy as slipping in and out off a slider. Whether you’re stepping out for work or running errands, hitting the gym or going for a date, such shoes always make for a sartorial choice. And let’s not forget how convenient they prove to be while travelling and especially at airport security checks.

Moreover, sneaker brands in recent years have been going all avant-garde with their collection of slip-on sneakers for men to ensure you find that perfect pair for every occasion and event. From experimenting with different materials and colourways to incorporating distinctive technologies in the designs, they’re constantly upgrading their extensive range of stylish yet comfortable pieces, which obviously leaves everybody spoilt for choices. While unconventional sneakers like the Nike Go FlyEase (Buy for SGD 215 on Nike) have been re-shaping the face of slip-on sneakers, classics like the Vans Slip-On Pro Sneakers (Buy for SGD 343 on Farfetch) still remain as iconic as ever.

Additionally, the versatility of these shoes makes it really easy to style them with different types of apparel. For instance, you can pair your sneaker-style leather loafers with both trousers at the workplace or denims while hanging out. Similarly, simplistic canvas slip-ons can be styled effortlessly with your athleisure wear, your formal suit or street shorts. And while we understand why these shoes deserve a place in every sneaker collection, we also know how difficult it can get for you to choose a pair from a sea of options. Fret not, as we’ve shortlisted some of the best slip-on sneakers for men to take your pick from.

Here are some of the best slip-on sneakers for men who’re always on the go

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Vans)